Piaggio & C : Proxy Form - undecies

PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A.

FORM ASSIGNING THE PROXY TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 ("TUF")

and to article 106, paragraph 4, of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, containing "Measures to strengthen the national Health Service and for the economic support of families, workers and companies connected to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency", ("Cura Italia Decree"), converted with amendments into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended due to article 3, Law Decree 228/2021 converted by Law no.15 of 25 February 2022.

Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie "SPAFID" S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Filodrammatici no. 10, Tax Code no. 00717010151, belonging to the Mediobanca Banking Group registered in the List of banking groups, company authorised through Ministerial Decree of 24.11.1941 to perform trust activities pursuant to Law no 1966 of 23.11.1939 as amended (hereinafter "Spafid"), as "Designated Representative", pursuant to article 135-undecies of the TUF and article 106, paragraph 4, of the Cura Italia (Care for Italy) Decree, considering the extension pursuant to article 3, paragraph 1 of Law Decree no. 228 of 30 December 2021 (converted by Law no. 15 of 25 February 2022), of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "PIAGGIO"), in the person of its employee or collaborator specifically appointed for the task, collects the voting proxies related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. called for 11 April 2022, at 11:00, in first call, in Mantova (MN), Piazza Vilfredo Pareto no. 3, in the registered office of Immsi S.p.A., and, if needed, in second call on 12 April 2022, same time and place, with the terms and procedures indicated in the notice of call published on the company website at the address www.piaggiogroup.com/it/governance/assemblea, on 11 March 2022 and in extract form in the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera".

The proxy form with the relative voting instructions must be received by Spafid by the end of the second trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting that is by 23:59 on 7 April 2022 (or 8 April 2022 if in second call). The proxy and the voting instructions can be revoked by that same term.

Declarations of the Designated Representative: Spafid declares that it has no interest for what concerns the draft proposals to be voted. However, considering the (i) contractual relations in force between Spafid and the Company related, in particular, to technical assistance for shareholders' meetings and accessory services, and (ii) the presence of trust assignments through which Spafid could hold for its customers, for a trust purpose, shareholdings in the Company, related to which it will exercise the right to vote in the Meeting based on the specific instructions issued by its grantors, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes connected to the supposed presence of circumstances that could cause a conflict of interest pursuant to article 135-decies, paragraph 2, letter f), of the TUF, SPAFID specifically declares that, if any circumstances should occur that were not known when the proxy was issued, that cannot be communicated to the delegating party, or with an amendment or integration of proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to vote in a way that doesnot comply with what is indicated in the instructions.

N.B. This form could be changed following any integration to the agenda or presentation of draft proposals pursuant to Article 126-bis TUF, or individual draft proposals, in terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of call.

PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)

Please complete with the information required based on the warnings provided at the bottom of the form)(§)

The undersigned party signing the proxy (Name and Surname) (*) Born in (*) On (*) Tax Code (*) Resident in (*) Street (*) Telephone no. (**) Email (**) Valid identity document - type (*) Issued by (*) Number (*) (copy attached)

The Company will process personal data in compliance with the information notice attached.

Obligatory; (**) Please fill this in.

Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.