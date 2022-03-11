Piaggio & C : Proxy Form - undecies

FORM ASSIGNING THE PROXY TO THE DESIGNATED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998 ("TUF")
and to article 106, paragraph 4, of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, containing "Measures to strengthen the national Health Service and for the economic support of families, workers and companies connected to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency", ("Cura Italia Decree"), converted with amendments into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended due to article 3, Law Decree 228/2021 converted by Law no.15 of 25 February 2022.
Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie "SPAFID" S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Filodrammatici no. 10, Tax Code no. 00717010151, belonging to the Mediobanca Banking Group registered in the List of banking groups, company authorised through Ministerial Decree of 24.11.1941 to perform trust activities pursuant to Law no 1966 of 23.11.1939 as amended (hereinafter "Spafid"), as "Designated Representative", pursuant to article 135-undecies of the TUF and article 106, paragraph 4, of the Cura Italia (Care for Italy) Decree, considering the extension pursuant to article 3, paragraph 1 of Law Decree no. 228 of 30 December 2021 (converted by Law no. 15 of 25 February 2022), of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "PIAGGIO"), in the person of its employee or collaborator specifically appointed for the task, collects the voting proxies related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. called for 11 April 2022, at 11:00, in first call, in Mantova (MN), Piazza Vilfredo Pareto no. 3, in the registered office of Immsi S.p.A., and, if needed, in second call on 12 April 2022, same time and place, with the terms and procedures indicated in the notice of call published on the company website at the address www.piaggiogroup.com/it/governance/assemblea, on 11 March 2022 and in extract form in the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera".
The proxy form with the relative voting instructions must be received by Spafid by the end of the second trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting that is by 23:59 on 7 April 2022 (or 8 April 2022 if in second call). The proxy and the voting instructions can be revoked by that same term.
Declarations of the Designated Representative: Spafid declares that it has no interest for what concerns the draft proposals to be voted. However, considering the (i) contractual relations in force between Spafid and the Company related, in particular, to technical assistance for shareholders' meetings and accessory services, and (ii) the presence of trust assignments through which Spafid could hold for its customers, for a trust purpose, shareholdings in the Company, related to which it will exercise the right to vote in the Meeting based on the specific instructions issued by its grantors, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes connected to the supposed presence of circumstances that could cause a conflict of interest pursuant to article 135-decies, paragraph 2, letter f), of the TUF, SPAFID specifically declares that, if any circumstances should occur that were not known when the proxy was issued, that cannot be communicated to the delegating party, or with an amendment or integration of proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to vote in a way that doesnot comply with what is indicated in the instructions.
N.B. This form could be changed following any integration to the agenda or presentation of draft proposals pursuant to Article 126-bis TUF, or individual draft proposals, in terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of call.
PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)
Please complete with the information required based on the warnings provided at the bottom of the form)(§)
The undersigned party signing the proxy
(Name and Surname) (*)
Born in (*)
On (*)
Tax Code (*)
Resident in (*)
Street (*)
Telephone no. (**)
Email (**)
Valid identity document - type (*)
Issued by (*)
Number (*)
(copy attached)
The Company will process personal data in compliance with the information notice attached.
Obligatory; (**) Please fill this in.
as (tick the box in question)(*)
shareholder with voting rights
OR IF NOT THE HOLDER OF THE SHARES
legal representative or attorney with powers to sub-delegate (attach copy of documents proving representation powers)
secured creditor
(to be completed only if the holder ofvoting rights is not the party signing the proxy)
Registered in securities account (1) no. _____________________with the intermediary _________________ ABI_______
CAB________
pursuant to communication (pursuant to Article 83-sexies Legislative Decree 58/1998) (2) no. __________________________
performed by the intermediary:
__________________________________________
(to be filled in with information on any further communications related to deposits)
DELEGATES SPAFID S.p.A. to take part and vote in the aforementioned shareholders' meeting as per instructions provided to the latter below.
DECLARES
that it is aware of the possibility that the proxy to the Designated Representative could contain voting instructions solely for some draft proposals on the agenda and that, in that case, the vote shall only be exercised for the proposals for which instructions have been given and that it asked the depositary intermediary for the notification to take part in the abovementioned Shareholders' Meeting as indicated above;
that there are no grounds for incompatibility or suspension from the right to vote.
AUTHORISES Spafid and the Company to process their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms indicated in the information notice attached.
(Place and Date)
(Party signing the proxy)
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (3) (Part 2 of 2)
Section containing information intended solely for the Designated Representative - Cross the boxes chosen
The undersigned (4) party signing the proxy (Name and Surname)
delegates Spafid to vote in accordance with the following voting instructions at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of PIAGGIO & C. S.p.A. convened in Mantova (MN), Piazza Vilfredo Pareto no. 3, in the registered office of Immsi S.p.A. on 11 April 2022, at 11:00, in first call and, when needed, in second call on 12 April 2022, at the same time and place.
RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED
1. Financial statements of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. as of 31 December 2021 and allocation of retained earnings;
1.1. Approval of the Financial Statements of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. as of 31 December 2021, review of the Report on Operations for 2021 and Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Independent Auditors; presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021 of the Piaggio Group; related and consequent resolutions.
Vote on the Board of Directors' proposal
Only cross
In favour
Against
Abstained
out one box
In circumstances that are not known when the proxy was issued or with amendments or integrations to the draft proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (5), the undersigned party
Only cross out one box
Changes the instructions (express the preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In favour: ___________________________
Against
Abstained
1.2. Proposal to allocate operating profit; related and consequent resolutions.
Vote on the Board of Directors' proposal
Only cross
In favour
Against
Abstained
out one box
In circumstances that are not known when the proxy was issued or with amendments or integrations to the draft proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (5), the undersigned party
Only cross out one box
Changes the instructions (express the preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In favour: ___________________________
Against
Abstained
2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid:
2.1. approval of the remuneration policy pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree 58/1998;
Vote on the Board of Directors' proposal
Only cross
In favour
Against
Abstained
out one box
In circumstances that are not known when the proxy was issued or with amendments or integrations to the draft proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (5), the undersigned party
Only cross out one box
Changes the instructions (express the preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In favour: ___________________________
Against
Abstained
2.2. resolutions on the "second section" of the report pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 58/1998;
Vote on the Board of Directors' proposal
Only cross
In favour
Against
Abstained
out one box
In circumstances that are not known when the proxy was issued or with amendments or integrations to the draft proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (5), the undersigned party
Only cross out one box
Changes the instructions (express the preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In favour: ___________________________
Against
Abstained
3. Authorisation to purchase and use treasury shares, pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, as well as article 132 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 and relative provisions for enactment, subject to withdrawal of the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 14 April 2021, for the portion not executed. Related and consequent resolutions.
Vote on the Board of Directors' proposal
Only cross
In favour
Against
Abstained
out one box
In circumstances that are not known when the proxy was issued or with amendments or integrations to the draft proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting (5), the undersigned party
Only cross out one box
Changes the instructions (express the preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In favour: ___________________________
Against
Abstained
(Place and Date)
(Party signing the proxy)
Liability action
In a vote on the liability action proposed pursuant to article 2393, paragraph 2, of the (IT) civil code by shareholders when the financial statements are being approved, the undersigned party delegates the Designated Representative to vote as follows:
Only cross out one box
In favour
Against
Abstained
(Place and Date)
(Party signing the proxy)
