  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piaggio & C. SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:03:36 2023-03-17 am EDT
3.784 EUR   -1.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piaggio & C : Publication of notice of call - Deposit of directors' reports

03/17/2023 | 06:50am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF CALL

DEPOSIT OF DIRECTORS' REPORTS

Pontedera, 17th March 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that an abstract of the notice of call of the company Ordinary Shareholders' meeting for 18th April 2023 at 3:00 PM in first call and, if necessary, for 19th April 2023 at 3:00 PM in second call, was published today in the "Corriere della Sera" daily newspaper, and is also available, together with the full text of the notice of call, the proxy forms and the directors' reports on items 1) and 2) of the Shareholders' Meeting Agenda on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera (PI) +39 0587

272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39 02

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

press@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

press.piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 10:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 070 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
Net income 2022 81,5 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2022 359 M 381 M 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 6 608
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,86 €
Average target price 4,44 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Antonino Parisi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Federica Savasi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA37.59%1 453
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED5.09%12 734
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-6.00%9 927
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.97%8 295
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.28.94%6 339
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-3.18%5 920