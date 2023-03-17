Piaggio & C : Publication of notice of call - Deposit of directors' reports

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF CALL

DEPOSIT OF DIRECTORS' REPORTS

Pontedera, 17th March 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that an abstract of the notice of call of the company Ordinary Shareholders' meeting for 18th April 2023 at 3:00 PM in first call and, if necessary, for 19th April 2023 at 3:00 PM in second call, was published today in the "Corriere della Sera" daily newspaper, and is also available, together with the full text of the notice of call, the proxy forms and the directors' reports on items 1) and 2) of the Shareholders' Meeting Agenda on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.