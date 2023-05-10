Piaggio & C : Shareholders' Meeting Minutes

PRESS RELEASE
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MINUTES
Pontedera, 10th May 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announce that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April, 18th 2023 is available on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com,section Governance/General Meeting and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.
For further information:
Piaggio Group Corporate Press Office
Piaggio Group Corporate Affairs
Diego Rancati
Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25
Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milano
56025 Pontedera (PI)
+39 02.319612.19
+ 39 0587 276294
diego.rancati@piaggio.com
corporate.governance@piaggio.com
Piaggio Group Investor Relations
Raffaele Lupotto
Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 - 56025 Pontedera (PI)
+39 0587.272286
investorrelations@piaggio.com
Disclaimer
