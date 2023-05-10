Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piaggio & C. SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-10 am EDT
3.560 EUR   -2.04%
12:51pPiaggio & C : Shareholders' Meeting Minutes
PU
05/09Piaggio & C : Notice of change in share capital
PU
05/09Italy's Piaggio Aerospace kicks off new tender to seek buyers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piaggio & C : Shareholders' Meeting Minutes

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MINUTES

Pontedera, 10th May 2023 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announce that the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April, 18th 2023 is available on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com,section Governance/General Meeting and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

For further information:

Piaggio Group Corporate Press Office

Piaggio Group Corporate Affairs

Diego Rancati

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milano

56025 Pontedera (PI)

+39 02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

diego.rancati@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

Piaggio Group Investor Relations

Raffaele Lupotto

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 - 56025 Pontedera (PI)

+39 0587.272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIAGGIO & C. SPA
12:51pPiaggio & C : Shareholders' Meeting Minutes
PU
05/09Piaggio & C : Notice of change in share capital
PU
05/09Italy's Piaggio Aerospace kicks off new tender to seek buyers
RE
05/08European indices up timidly in mid-session
AN
05/08Mib up slightly with MPS on top
AN
05/05Piaggio & C. SpA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/05Transcript : Piaggio & C. SpA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Piaggio, record revenues and profit in first quarter
AN
05/05Piaggio Group : first quarter 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIAGGIO & C. SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 237 M 2 451 M 2 451 M
Net income 2023 107 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2023 333 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 6,58%
Capitalization 1 289 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 744
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,63 €
Average target price 4,56 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Antonino Parisi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Federica Savasi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA29.60%1 412
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED25.99%15 602
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED5.77%11 256
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.95%8 736
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.35%7 108
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.31.70%6 480
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer