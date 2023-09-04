Piaggio Group has announced that after a meeting due to the death of the company Chair Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. have reformulated the corporate governance structure, after receiving the recommendations of the board committees. Director Matteo Colaninno has been appointed to the post of Executive Chair, with powers largely consistent with those he held previously. With a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Board also coopted Carlo Zanetti as a new non-executive director, so keeping the number of board members unchanged.
Piaggio & C. Spa Announces Board Changes
Today at 02:24 pm
