Piaggio & C : The highly anticipated new Piaggio Beverly is unveiled on the Piaggio.com webs

THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW PIAGGIO BEVERLY IS UNVEILED ON THE PIAGGIO.COM WEBSITE

THE SCOOTER THAT HAS WRITTEN THE HISTORY OF URBAN MOBILITY IS REVAMPED WITHOUT LOSING THAT ELEGANCE AND CHARM THAT MADE IT ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER AND ADMIRED PRODUCTS

MORE POWER WITHOUT LOSING AGILITY, BEVERLY BECOMES A TRUE CROSSOVER CAPABLE OF COMBINING THE DYNAMIC CHARACTER OF A HIGH- WHEEL SCOOTER WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF A BIG GT

NEW MOTORCYCLE-STYLE CHASSIS ARCHITECTURE, COMBINED WITH NEW PIAGGIO HPE EURO 5 ENGINES IN 300 AND 400 CC DISPLACEMENT VERSIONS NEW TECHNOLOGY: KEYLESS SYSTEM, DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION, FULL LED LIGHT CLUSTERS AND ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY

In a global première, twenty years after the first generation born in 2001, the new Piaggio Beverly bares all on the pages of the Piaggio website, WWW.PIAGGIO.COM.

Popular from birth for its unmistakeable elegance, so much that over the years it became one of the most sold scooters in Italy, Beverly has now been completely revamped and evolved to become a true crossover, going beyond its category, combining the versatility, the dynamic features and the road-holding of a high-wheeled vehicle with the exuberant performance and comfort of a luxurious GT.

The new Piaggio Beverly is entirely at ease in any situation, from urban commuting, where its agility and handling emerge, all the way to medium and long range suburban touring, a situation where it show of its top notch stability, power and on-boardcomfort.

The new design is decidedly sporty, with the front end having been totally redesigned, whereas the from a side view, the lines abandon the softness of the previous models to become more taut and muscular, leading to a rear end that is sleeker and tends more upward.

The LED headlight stands out at the centre of the new handlebar.

The turn indicators and position lights are also LED technology, placed on the sides of the front shield to profile the edges, thereby creating a bright "signature" that makes the new Beverly recognisable at a glance, even during the day. In the rear area, the tail ends in an original extractor profile that emerges at the centre of the LED rear light cluster. The brand new, motorcycle-stylelicense plate holder, positioned on the wheel, contributes to making the new Beverly extremely slender and clean. The wheel rims are also new, with a sporty seven split spoke design, and the seat is magnificently refined with double covering and double stitching.

Making their début on the new Piaggio Beverly are two new and powerful Euro 5 powerplants from the hpe family (High Performance Engine) - 300 and 400 cc respectively. Both the engines - 4-stroke4-valve single cylinder, with liquid cooling and electronic injection