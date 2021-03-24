Piaggio & C : Deposit of the candidates lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT OF THE CANDIDATES LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pontedera, March 24th 2021 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting called for April 14th 2021 in first call and on April 15th 2021 in second call, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. informs that 3 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors under the item no. 3 of the agenda and 3 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of the Statutory Auditor under the item no. 4 of the agenda, have been filed as follow:

For the appointment of the Board of Directors

List no. 1 filed by IMMSI S.p.A. (shareholding equal to 50.07% of the share capital)

1. Colaninno Roberto

2. Colaninno Matteo

3. Colaninno Michele

4. Visentin Graziano Gianmichele

5. Ciccone Rita

6. Albano Patrizia

7. Savasi Federica

8. Tesauro Giuseppe

9. Carrozza Maria Chiara

List no. 2 filed by Diego Della Valle & C. S.r.l. (shareholding equal to 5,539% of the share capital)

1.

Cognigni MarioList no. 3 filed by a group of Investors collectively representing the 2,74826% of the share capital

1 Formica Andrea

2 Mancino StefaniaFor the appointment of the Board of Statutory AuditorsList no. 1 filed by IMMSI S.p.A. (shareholding equal to 50.07% of the share capital)Standing Auditors:

1. Barbara Giovanni

2. Giaconia Massimo

3. Rodi SilviaAlternate Auditors:

1. Losi Gianmarco

2. Elena FornaraList no. 2 by Diego Della Valle & C. S.r.l. (shareholding equal to 5,539% of the share capital)Standing Auditors:

1. Pozzi Franco PieroAlternate Auditors:

1.

Tula Piera

List no. 3 filed by a group of Investors collectively representing the 2,74826% of the share capital

Standing Auditors:

1. Vitali Piera

Alternate Auditors:

1. Bonelli Fabrizio Piercarlo

Also pursuant to the Consob communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26.02.2009, the list no. 2 and the list no.3 declared to have no connection and/or material relationship with the shareholders that held, also collectively, a controlling or majority shareholding pursuant to the articles 144-quinquies of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Please note that IMMSI S.p.A. has also submitted proposals for resolutions regarding the appointment of the Board of Directors (number of members, term of office, remuneration) and the Board of Statutory Auditors (remuneration).

The documentation pursuant to the article 144-octies of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and the proposals submitted by IMMSI S.p.A. are available at the Company's registered office, in

Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group websitewww.piaggiogroup.com,section

Governance/General Meeting and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage"

available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.