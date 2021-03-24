Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piaggio & C. SpA    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piaggio & C : Deposit of the candidates lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Statutory Auditors

03/24/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT OF THE CANDIDATES LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pontedera, March 24th 2021 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting called for April 14th 2021 in first call and on April 15th 2021 in second call, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. informs that 3 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors under the item no. 3 of the agenda and 3 lists of candidates for the appointment of the Board of the Statutory Auditor under the item no. 4 of the agenda, have been filed as follow:

For the appointment of the Board of Directors

List no. 1 filed by IMMSI S.p.A. (shareholding equal to 50.07% of the share capital)

  • 1. Colaninno Roberto

  • 2. Colaninno Matteo

  • 3. Colaninno Michele

  • 4. Visentin Graziano Gianmichele

  • 5. Ciccone Rita

  • 6. Albano Patrizia

  • 7. Savasi Federica

  • 8. Tesauro Giuseppe

  • 9. Carrozza Maria Chiara

List no. 2 filed by Diego Della Valle & C. S.r.l. (shareholding equal to 5,539% of the share capital)

1.

Cognigni MarioList no. 3 filed by a group of Investors collectively representing the 2,74826% of the share capital

  • 1 Formica Andrea

  • 2 Mancino StefaniaFor the appointment of the Board of Statutory AuditorsList no. 1 filed by IMMSI S.p.A. (shareholding equal to 50.07% of the share capital)Standing Auditors:

  • 1. Barbara Giovanni

  • 2. Giaconia Massimo

  • 3. Rodi SilviaAlternate Auditors:

  • 1. Losi Gianmarco

  • 2. Elena FornaraList no. 2 by Diego Della Valle & C. S.r.l. (shareholding equal to 5,539% of the share capital)Standing Auditors:

1. Pozzi Franco PieroAlternate Auditors:

1.

Tula Piera

List no. 3 filed by a group of Investors collectively representing the 2,74826% of the share capital

Standing Auditors:

1. Vitali Piera

Alternate Auditors:

1. Bonelli Fabrizio Piercarlo

Also pursuant to the Consob communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26.02.2009, the list no. 2 and the list no.3 declared to have no connection and/or material relationship with the shareholders that held, also collectively, a controlling or majority shareholding pursuant to the articles 144-quinquies of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Please note that IMMSI S.p.A. has also submitted proposals for resolutions regarding the appointment of the Board of Directors (number of members, term of office, remuneration) and the Board of Statutory Auditors (remuneration).

The documentation pursuant to the article 144-octies of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and the proposals submitted by IMMSI S.p.A. are available at the Company's registered office, in

Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group websitewww.piaggiogroup.com,section

Governance/General Meeting and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage"

available on the websitewww.emarketstorage.com.

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIAGGIO & C. SPA
03:29pPIAGGIO & C  : Deposit of the candidates lists for the appointment of the Board ..
PU
11:44aPIAGGIO : Deposit of documentation and Directors' Reports
AQ
08:03aPIAGGIO GROUP : Aprilia SXR 160 named Scooter of the Year in India
PU
07:15aPIAGGIO & C  : Deposit of documentation and Directors' Reports
PU
07:11aPIAGGIO & C  : Financial Statements 2020
PU
03/18PIAGGIO & C  : Fast Forward and Trimble announce proof–of-concept collabor..
PU
03/08Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now
RE
03/05PIAGGIO : Publication of Notice of call - Deposit of Directors' Reports
AQ
03/03California startup touts battery-swapping to juice demand for electric vehicl..
RE
03/02PIAGGIO & C  : Group 2020 Draft Financial Statements
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 314 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
Net income 2020 29,2 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2020 437 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 286 M 1 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 6 312
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,42 €
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Tesauro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Chiara Carrozza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA15.21%1 360
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 616
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-2.40%8 993
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.24.05%8 489
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-3.90%5 800
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.72%3 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ