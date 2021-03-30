Piaggio & C : Reports for the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE
REPORTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Pontedera, March 30th 2021 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the documentation required by Article 77, par. 2-bis of Consob Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 has been filed today at the Company's registered office in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25.
Considering the limitations on freedom of movement imposed by the Government in order to face the health emergency resulting from the spread of COVID-19, Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the documentation above by requesting it at the email address piaggiogroup.corporate.governance@legalmail.it.
|
For further information:
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Office Viale
|
|
Rinaldo Piaggio,
|
|
25
|
|
56025 Pontedera (PI)
|
|
+39 0587 272286
|
|
investorrelations@piaggio.com
|
|
Press Office Piaggio Group
|
Corporate Affairs
|
Via Broletto, 13
|
Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25
|
20121 Milan - Italy +39
|
56025 Pontedera (PI)
|
02 02.319612.19
|
+ 39 0587 276294
|
press@piaggio.com
|
corporate.governance@piaggio.com
|
press.piaggiogroup.com
|
Disclaimer
Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 17:07:07 UTC.