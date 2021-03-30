Piaggio & C : Reports for the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

REPORTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, March 30th 2021 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the documentation required by Article 77, par. 2-bis of Consob Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 has been filed today at the Company's registered office in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25.

Considering the limitations on freedom of movement imposed by the Government in order to face the health emergency resulting from the spread of COVID-19, Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the documentation above by requesting it at the email address piaggiogroup.corporate.governance@legalmail.it.