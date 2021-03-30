Log in
PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Piaggio & C : Reports for the Shareholders' Meeting

03/30/2021
PRESS RELEASE

REPORTS FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, March 30th 2021 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the documentation required by Article 77, par. 2-bis of Consob Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/1999 has been filed today at the Company's registered office in Pontedera, Viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25.

Considering the limitations on freedom of movement imposed by the Government in order to face the health emergency resulting from the spread of COVID-19, Shareholders have the right to obtain a copy of the documentation above by requesting it at the email address piaggiogroup.corporate.governance@legalmail.it.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Office Viale

Rinaldo Piaggio,

25

56025 Pontedera (PI)

+39 0587 272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Press Office Piaggio Group

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02 02.319612.19

+ 39 0587 276294

press@piaggio.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

press.piaggiogroup.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 17:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 594 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
Net income 2021 62,7 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net Debt 2021 409 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 295 M 1 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 739
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,42 €
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandra Simonotto Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Tesauro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Graziano Gianmichele Visentin Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Chiara Carrozza Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA14.69%1 299
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 308
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.28.09%8 775
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-5.48%8 064
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-0.82%5 602
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED17.58%3 725
