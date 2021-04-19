Piaggio & C : Summary report of the voting results on agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTING RESULTS ON AGENDA OF THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, April 19th 2021 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the Summary Report of the voting results on agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14th 2021, pursuant to article 125 quater paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting, and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.