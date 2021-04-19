Log in
    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA

(PIA)
Piaggio & C : Summary report of the voting results on agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting

04/19/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTING RESULTS ON AGENDA OF THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Pontedera, April 19th 2021 - Piaggio & C. S.p.A. announces that the Summary Report of the voting results on agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14th 2021, pursuant to article 125 quater paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, is available at the Company's registered office, in Pontedera, viale Rinaldo Piaggio 25, on Piaggio Group website www.piaggiogroup.com, section Governance/General Meeting, and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket Storage" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations Office

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

56025 Pontedera (PI)

+39 0587 272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

Ufficio Stampa Gruppo Piaggio

Corporate Affairs

Via Broletto, 13

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

20121 Milan - Italy +39 02

56025 Pontedera (PI)

02.319612.19 press@piaggio.com

+ 39 0587 276294

press.piaggiogroup.com

corporate.governance@piaggio.com

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
