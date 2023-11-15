(Alliance News) - Piaggio & C. Spa announced on Wednesday that it has signed a EUR200 million revolving credit line with a pool of banks with a four-year term, with an option to extend for an additional year at the company's discretion.

The agreement was signed with BNP Paribas-Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, Bank of America, HSBC, ING Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Spa and UniCredit Spa, all as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The transaction, the company points out in a note, "is mainly aimed at extending the duration of the revolving line of equal amount granted by the same pool of banks maturing in January 2024 and will allow to improve the qualitative profile of the Piaggio group's financial debt, further increasing its solid liquidity position, financial flexibility and average residual life."

Piaggio & C. stock is in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR2.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.