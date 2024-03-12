(Alliance News) - Piaggio & C. Spa announced Tuesday that Piaggio Fast Forward, a Boston-based group company focused on future robotics and mobility, has unveiled kilo, the revolutionary robot with smart following technology.

Unveiled as a world premiere at Modex, the leading U.S. trade show in the supply chain industry being held these days in Atlanta, Georgia, kilo is a hand-free robotic flatbed with a load capacity of up to 130kg, the company explained in a note. With an innovative sensor package and PFF-developed 4D radar imaging with which it is equipped, kilo is able to follow the operator, move autonomously and travel over 100 stored tracks.

"Our robotics technology is empowering the workforce worldwide; kilo offers customizable options with the ability to use the most innovative software tools to manage the human-robot relationship," commented Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward.

"From manufacturing to any industry that relies on repetitive movement of goods, for example campuses or manufacturing plants, PFF's autonomous technology enables our robots to move safely with and around workers in complex environments, streamlining flows and increasing productivity."

Piaggio & C. trades in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR2.84 per share.

