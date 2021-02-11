Log in
Piaggio Group: European leader of two-wheeler market with an overall share of 14.2%

02/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
PRESS RELEASE

PIAGGIO GROUP: EUROPEAN LEADER OF TWO-WHEELER MARKET

WITH AN OVERALL SHARE OF 14.2%

Pontedera, 11 February 2021 - In 2020 the Piaggio Group once again strengthened its leadership of the European two-wheeler market, for an overall share of 14.2%. The result was generated by significant growth in motorcycle sales, and excellent performance in the scooter segment, where the Group share was 24%.

According to the available data, 1,455,000 two-wheel vehicles (motorcycles and scooters) were registered on the main European markets* during 2020, of which 207,000 produced by the Piaggio Group, an increase of 6% on 2019.

Key factors were the Vespa scooters, the Moto Guzzi V85TT, the growth of the Aprilia brand in the motorcycle segment, and the success of the Piaggio brand in scooters.

In the last few days, the Piaggio Group has commenced the initial launches of the 11 new models (five scooters and six motorcycles) planned for 2021, including the eagerly awaited Moto Guzzi V7, the Aprilia Tuono 660 and the new Beverly; a new Piaggio electric scooter will arrive on the market in June.

* Italy, France, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia

For more information:

Piaggio Group Corporate Press Office

Piaggio Group Investor Relations Raffaele

Diego Rancati

Lupotto

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25

+39 02.319612.19

56025 Pontedera (PI)

diego.rancati@piaggio.com

+39 0587.272286

investorrelations@piaggio.com

piaggiogroup.com

Piaggio Group Products Press Office

Paolo Pezzini

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

+39 02.319612.18

paolo.pezzini@piaggio.com

press@piaggio.com

Image Building

Via Privata Maria Teresa, 11 - 20123 Milan - Italy

+39 02 89011300

piaggio@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
