PRESS RELEASE

PIAGGIO GROUP: AMENDMENT TO 2023 CORPORATE CALENDAR

Pontedera, 24 July 2023 - The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) said that, due to intervening institutional engagements, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft half-year report on operations as at and for the six months to 30 June 2023 had been brought forward from Friday 28 July, as originally scheduled, to Thursday 27 July 2023.

Similarly, the conference call with financial analysts to present the results will also be held on Thursday 27 July 2023.

For more information:

Piaggio Group Corporate Press Office Piaggio Group Investor Relations Director Diego Rancati Director Raffaele Lupotto Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 +39 02 319612 19 56025 Pontedera (PI) diego.rancati@piaggio.com +39 0587.272286 Image Building investorrelations@piaggio.com piaggiogroup.com Via Privata Maria Teresa, 11 - 20123 Milan - Italy +39 02 89011300 - piaggio@imagebuilding.it Corporate Affairs Viale Rinaldo Piaggio, 25 56025 Pontedera (PI) +39 0587.276294 corporate.governance@piaggio.com

1