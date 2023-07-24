PRESS RELEASE
PIAGGIO GROUP: AMENDMENT TO 2023 CORPORATE CALENDAR
Pontedera, 24 July 2023 - The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) said that, due to intervening institutional engagements, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft half-year report on operations as at and for the six months to 30 June 2023 had been brought forward from Friday 28 July, as originally scheduled, to Thursday 27 July 2023.
Similarly, the conference call with financial analysts to present the results will also be held on Thursday 27 July 2023.
