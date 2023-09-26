(Alliance News) - Piaggio & C. Spa announced Tuesday that rating agency Standard & Poor's Global Ratings has revised the outlook on the Piaggio group, raising it to "positive" from "stable."

According to Standard & Poor's analysts, "The positive outlook, which implies a potential upgrade in the next six to 12 months, reflects the expected improvement in Piaggio's operating results and the belief that the company can maintain credit parameters commensurate with a higher rating."

Standard & Poor's analysts also confirmed their "BB-" rating on the Piaggio Group, assigning the same rating to the new EUR250 million senior bonds that Piaggio offered for subscription to institutional investors from Monday.

Piaggio's stock on Monday closed down 5.3 percent at EUR3.14 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

