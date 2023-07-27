(Alliance News) - Piaggio & C. Spa reported Thursday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues of EUR1.17 billion, the highest ever for the period, up 11 percent from EUR1.05 billion in the same period last year.

The increase was particularly in the EMEA and Americas geographies, up 14 percent, and India. up 20 percent, while the Asia Pacific region posted essentially stable revenues.

Industrial gross margin rose 20 percent to EUR332.6 million from EUR277.1 million while Ebitda improved 26 percent to EUR215 million from EUR191.3 million in the first half of last year.

Operating income grew 37 percent to EUR117.6 million from EUR85.8 million and pretax profit improved 35 percent to EUR98.2 million from EUR72.9 million.

Net income of the Vespa company grew to EUR64.8 million from EUR45.2 mln or 43%.

Net financial debt as of June 30, 2023 was EUR384.4 million, an improvement of EUR13 million from EUR397.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Compared to the NFP recorded on December 31, 2022 of EUR368.2 million, there is an increase attributable to the seasonality of the two-wheeler business, which, as is well known, absorbs resources in the first part of the year and generates them in the second.

Group shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 amounted to EUR438.4 million from EUR417.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

In the first half of the year, the Piaggio group achieved investments of EUR65.8 million from EUR66.6 million invested in the first half of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Piaggio group had sold a total of 324,600 vehicles worldwide from 320,600 in the first half of 2022, up 1.2 percent, recording consolidated revenues of EUR1.17 billion.

Piaggio's stock is up 2.4 percent to EUR3.56 per share.

