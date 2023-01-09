PRESS RELEASE

Ieper, January 9, 2023 - 5:40 pm CET

PICANOL GROUP: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF MAY 2, 2007, ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS)

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Picanol Group received a transparency notification on January 5, 2023, indicating that Tessenderlo Group nv held 30,711,916 voting rights of the company on January 2, 2023, and that the 95% statutory threshold was crossed.

2. THE NOTIFICATION CONTAINS THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert

Notification by: persons acting in concert

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement: Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv and Tessenderlo Group nv

Transaction date: January 2, 2023

Crossed threshold: 95%

Denominator: 31,089,647

Notified details:

A. Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights Voting rights Voting rights linked to Voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights not linked securities not linked to linked to securities to securities securities Patrick Steverlynck 1,100 0 0.00% Manuco International 2,655,068 0 0.00% nv Subtotal 2,656,168 Luc Tack 0 0 0.00% Oostiep Group bv 26,546,390 0 0.00% Tessenderlo Group nv 30,711,916 98.79% Subtotal 26,546,390 30,711,916 0 98.79% TOTAL 30,711,916 0 98.79% 0.00% B. Equivalent financial After the transaction instruments Holders of equivalent Type of financial Expiration date Exercise period or Voting rights that % of voting rights Settlement financial instruments instrument date may be acquired if the instrument is exercised 0 0.00% Total (A&B) Voting rights % of voting rights 30,711,916 98.79%

Chain of control:

Mr. Luc Tack controls Oostiep Group bv. Mr. Patrick Steverlynck controls Manuco International nv. The mutual agreement that exists between the two parties does not imply joint control. Mr. Luc Tack exclusively controls Tessenderlo Group nv through Oostiep Group bv. Within the framework of the voluntary public exchange offer launched by Tessenderlo Group on all shares issued by Picanol nv, Oostiep Group bv and Manuco International nv exchanged all Picanol nv shares they held for Tessenderlo shares and consequently no longer hold any Picanol nv shares. In the same offer, Tessenderlo Group nv acquired 98.79% of the Picanol voting rights.

3. VARIOUS

1 The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

