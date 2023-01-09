Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Picanol NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIC   BE0003807246

PICANOL NV

(PIC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
78.60 EUR   -0.76%
11:50aPicanol Group : publication of a transparency notification
PU
01/02Picanol Group : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
2022Picanol Group : publication of a transparency notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Picanol Group: publication of a transparency notification

01/09/2023 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information1

Ieper, January 9, 2023 - 5:40 pm CET

PICANOL GROUP: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF MAY 2, 2007, ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS)

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Picanol Group received a transparency notification on January 5, 2023, indicating that Tessenderlo Group nv held 30,711,916 voting rights of the company on January 2, 2023, and that the 95% statutory threshold was crossed.

2. THE NOTIFICATION CONTAINS THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
  • Notification by: persons acting in concert
  • Person(s) subject to the notification requirement: Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv and Tessenderlo Group nv
  • Transaction date: January 2, 2023
  • Crossed threshold: 95%
  • Denominator: 31,089,647
  • Notified details:

A. Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

Holders of voting rights

Voting rights

Voting rights linked to

Voting rights

% of voting rights

% of voting rights not linked

securities

not linked to

linked to securities

to securities

securities

Patrick Steverlynck

1,100

0

0.00%

Manuco International

2,655,068

0

0.00%

nv

Subtotal

2,656,168

Luc Tack

0

0

0.00%

Oostiep Group bv

26,546,390

0

0.00%

Tessenderlo Group nv

30,711,916

98.79%

Subtotal

26,546,390

30,711,916

0

98.79%

TOTAL

30,711,916

0

98.79%

0.00%

B. Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of equivalent

Type of financial

Expiration date

Exercise period or

Voting rights that

% of voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

instrument

date

may be acquired if

the instrument is

exercised

0

0.00%

Total (A&B)

Voting rights

% of voting rights

30,711,916

98.79%

Chain of control:

Mr. Luc Tack controls Oostiep Group bv. Mr. Patrick Steverlynck controls Manuco International nv. The mutual agreement that exists between the two parties does not imply joint control. Mr. Luc Tack exclusively controls Tessenderlo Group nv through Oostiep Group bv. Within the framework of the voluntary public exchange offer launched by Tessenderlo Group on all shares issued by Picanol nv, Oostiep Group bv and Manuco International nv exchanged all Picanol nv shares they held for Tessenderlo shares and consequently no longer hold any Picanol nv shares. In the same offer, Tessenderlo Group nv acquired 98.79% of the Picanol voting rights.

3. VARIOUS

1 The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

1/2

The full text of the transparency notification received by Picanol Group is available on www.picanolgroup.com.

About Picanol Group

Picanol Group is a diversified industrial group and it is active worldwide in the fields of mechanical engineering, agriculture, food, energy, water management, the efficient (re)use of natural resources and other industrial markets. The group's products are used in a variety of applications, industrial and consumer markets. Picanol Group realized a consolidated turnover of 2.7 billion EUR in 2021. Picanol Group has approximately 7,000 employees worldwide and it is listed on Euronext Brussels (PIC) via Picanol nv.

For further information please contact:

Frederic Dryhoel, at +32 (0)57 222 364 or by e-mail:frederic.dryhoel@picanol.be.

This press release is also available on the Picanol Group corporate website:

www.picanolgroup.com.

The Dutch version of this press release is to be considered as the reference.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Picanol Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Picanol Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Picanol Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

2/2

Disclaimer

Picanol NV published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PICANOL NV
11:50aPicanol Group : publication of a transparency notification
PU
01/02Picanol Group : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
2022Picanol Group : publication of a transparency notification
PU
2022Picanol Group : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
2022Picanol Group : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
2022Merger Control
AQ
2022Transaction Picanol Group And Tessen : update
PU
2022PICANOL NV : Security operations
CO
2022Picanol : Interim report HY22
PU
2022PICANOL NV : 1st-half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 811 M 2 984 M 2 984 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 7 058
Free-Float 6,13%
Chart PICANOL NV
Duration : Period :
Picanol NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICANOL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 79,20 €
Average target price 83,00 €
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Managers and Directors
Luc Tack Chief Executive Officer &Executive Director
Stefaan Arthur Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Philip de Bie VP-Information Technology & Accessories
Karen D'Hondt Secretary, Group Controller & Compliance Officer
Jean Pierre Dejaeghere Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PICANOL NV0.00%1 507
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%58 075
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.03%39 620
FANUC CORPORATION-0.20%28 503
SANDVIK AB5.28%23 538
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.01%23 189