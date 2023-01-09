Picanol Group: publication of a transparency notification
01/09/2023 | 11:50am EST
Ieper, January 9, 2023 - 5:40 pm CET
PICANOL GROUP: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF MAY 2, 2007, ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS)
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
Picanol Group received a transparency notification on January 5, 2023, indicating that Tessenderlo Group nv held 30,711,916 voting rights of the company on January 2, 2023, and that the 95% statutory threshold was crossed.
2. THE NOTIFICATION CONTAINS THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert
Notification by: persons acting in concert
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement: Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv and Tessenderlo Group nv
Transaction date: January 2, 2023
Crossed threshold: 95%
Denominator: 31,089,647
Notified details:
Chain of control:
Mr. Luc Tack controls Oostiep Group bv. Mr. Patrick Steverlynck controls Manuco International nv. The mutual agreement that exists between the two parties does not imply joint control. Mr. Luc Tack exclusively controls Tessenderlo Group nv through Oostiep Group bv. Within the framework of the voluntary public exchange offer launched by Tessenderlo Group on all shares issued by Picanol nv, Oostiep Group bv and Manuco International nv exchanged all Picanol nv shares they held for Tessenderlo shares and consequently no longer hold any Picanol nv shares. In the same offer, Tessenderlo Group nv acquired 98.79% of the Picanol voting rights.
3. VARIOUS
The full text of the transparency notification received by Picanol Group is available on www.picanolgroup.com.
About Picanol Group
Picanol Group is a diversified industrial group and it is active worldwide in the fields of mechanical engineering, agriculture, food, energy, water management, the efficient (re)use of natural resources and other industrial markets. The group's products are used in a variety of applications, industrial and consumer markets. Picanol Group realized a consolidated turnover of 2.7 billion EUR in 2021. Picanol Group has approximately 7,000 employees worldwide and it is listed on Euronext Brussels (PIC) via Picanol nv.
For further information please contact:
Frederic Dryhoel, at +32 (0)57 222 364 or by e-mail:frederic.dryhoel@picanol.be.
