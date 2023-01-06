Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2328   CNE100000593

PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED

(2328)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2023-01-06 am EST
7.500 HKD   +0.67%
06:16aFormer PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
RE
01/02PICC Property and Casualty Renews Tenancy, Service Agreement with Controlling Shareholder
MT
2022Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party

01/06/2023 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline.

Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of PICC P&C, was found to have abused his power and taken bribes, China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website.

The CCDI said Lin had acted arbitrarily in major business decisions, resulting in heavy losses of state-owned assets.

His illegal gains will be confiscated and the case will be transferred to judicial bodies for investigation, it said.

Lin,60, was put under investigation in May.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
06:16aFormer PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
RE
01/02PICC Property and Casualty Renews Tenancy, Service Agreement with Controlling Sharehold..
MT
2022Factbox-Aircraft lessors sue insurers for $8 billion over trapped Russian planes
RE
2022PICC Property and Casualty Books 9.2% Rise in Insurance Income for January-November Per..
MT
2022PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Announces Original Insurance Premium Income ..
CI
2022PICC Logs $75 Billion Premium Income in January-October
MT
2022PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Announces Original Insurance Premium Income ..
CI
2022PICC Property and Casualty's Nine-Month Profit Increases
MT
2022PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Approves Board Appointment
CI
2022Nomura Adjusts PICC Property and Casualty's Price Target to HK$10.84 From HK$10.75, Kee..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 433 B 62 999 M 62 999 M
Net income 2022 28 786 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
Net cash 2022 12 949 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,08x
Yield 2022 7,98%
Capitalization 146 B 21 220 M 21 220 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 168 329
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 6,56 CNY
Average target price 9,37 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ze Yu President & Executive Director
Dong Shen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xi Luo Chairman
Li Duo Shao Chief Information Technology Officer
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED0.54%21 220
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION1.40%76 954
TRYG A/S-0.82%14 336
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC3.09%7 941
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-4.19%2 665
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION2.05%1 976