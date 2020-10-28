PICC Property and Casualty : & Casualty Nine-Month Profit Fell 21%

PICC Property & Casualty Co. reported a 21% fall in net profit for the first three quarters of the year, as a rise in premiums income was offset by higher operating expenses.

Net profit for the period was 17.34 billion yuan ($2.59 billion), down from CNY21.99 billion a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said Wednesday.

Gross written premiums rose 3.6% to CNY344.88 billion, led by the motor vehicle insurance segment. Paid claims rose 5.3% to CNY192.09 billion, while general and administrative expenses also increased, the company said.

