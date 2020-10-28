Log in
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED

(2328)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/27
5.6 HKD   -3.11%
05:34aPICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY : & Casualty Nine-Month Profit Fell 21%
DJ
12:44aChina shares rise driven by consumer, healthcare stocks; Hang Seng slips
RE
09/23China stocks inch higher on healthcare boost
RE
PICC Property and Casualty : & Casualty Nine-Month Profit Fell 21%

10/28/2020 | 05:34am EDT

PICC Property & Casualty Co. reported a 21% fall in net profit for the first three quarters of the year, as a rise in premiums income was offset by higher operating expenses.

Net profit for the period was 17.34 billion yuan ($2.59 billion), down from CNY21.99 billion a year earlier, the Beijing-based company said Wednesday.

Gross written premiums rose 3.6% to CNY344.88 billion, led by the motor vehicle insurance segment. Paid claims rose 5.3% to CNY192.09 billion, while general and administrative expenses also increased, the company said.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0533ET


PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED -3.11% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-40.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.713 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 408 B 60 815 M 60 815 M
Net income 2020 21 440 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
Net Debt 2020 25 441 M 3 788 M 3 788 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
Yield 2020 8,05%
Capitalization 108 B 16 072 M 16 047 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 183 022
Free-Float 20,7%
Technical analysis trends PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,73 CNY
Last Close Price 4,85 CNY
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Qun Xie Vice Chairman & President
Dong Shen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Li Duo Shao Chief Information Technology Officer
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Tao Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-40.36%16 072
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION29.58%54 953
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC19.40%10 334
TRYG A/S-6.89%8 815
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-17.63%2 995
HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC39.17%2 139
