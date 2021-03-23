Log in
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED

PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED

(2328)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PICC Property and Casualty : PROPOSED ISSUE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS

03/23/2021 | 08:37am GMT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2328)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS

This announcement is made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (the "Company") has approved the issue of a 10-year capital supplementary bonds in one or more tranche(s) in an aggregate amount of RMB15 billion by the Company within 12 months from the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting. The Board will convene a shareholders' general meeting to submit the resolution to shareholders for obtaining approval of the issue of capital supplementary bonds and giving the Board authorisation to delegate the management of the Company to determine and implement a detailed plan for the issue of capital supplementary bonds after taking into account the market conditions and all other relevant factors.

Proceeds from the capital supplementary bonds will be used for supplementing the capital and raising the solvency margin of the Company. After conscientiously considering various proposals to meet the capital and solvency margin needs of the Company and taking into account the current interest rate environment, among others, the Board considers the issue of capital supplementary bonds as the most appropriate proposal. The Board believes that the issue of capital supplementary bonds will provide adequate capital for the Company's rapid business development and be beneficial to maintain the solvency margin of the Company at a relatively stable level and save interest expenses, etc.

The issue of capital supplementary bonds is subject to (i) the approval of shareholders at the Company's shareholders' general meeting; and (ii) the approvals of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and other relevant governing authorities. The notice of shareholders' general meeting and the circular in respect of the issue of capital supplementary bonds will be issued in due course.

By Order of the Board

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited

Zou Zhihong

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Board is Mr. Luo Xi (non-executive director), the Vice Chairman of the Board is Mr. Xie Yiqun (executive director), Mr. Li Tao is a non-executive director, Mr. Jiang Caishi is an executive director, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Hanchuan, Mr. Lo Chung Hing, Mr. Ma Yusheng, Mr. Chu

Bende and Ms. Qu Xiaohui.

Disclaimer

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:36:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 398 B 61 152 M 44 201 M
Net income 2020 20 998 M 3 226 M 2 332 M
Net Debt 2020 24 818 M 3 813 M 2 756 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,82x
Yield 2020 6,97%
Capitalization 121 B 18 559 M 13 411 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 183 022
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,73 CNY
Last Close Price 5,43 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Qun Xie Vice Chairman & President
Dong Shen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Xi Luo Chairman
Li Duo Shao Chief Information Technology Officer
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED10.39%18 388
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-8.85%54 697
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC2.75%11 778
TRYG A/S-2.28%7 027
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-1.90%2 558
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.58%2 266
