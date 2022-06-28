Pick n Pay Stores : Dealing in Securities

Pick n Pay Stores Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1968/008034/06) Share Code: PIK

ISIN code: ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED - DEALING IN SECURITIES

Dealing in securities by executive directors and company secretary: vesting of forfeitable share plan (FSP) awards in terms of the Pick n Pay Stores Limited Forfeitable Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 12 February 2014 and amended at the General Meeting held on 4 August 2020.

Vesting of the 2019 FSP long-term incentive scheme

The following participant elected to retain all shares:

Director: JG Ackerman Nature of transaction: Nil cost of vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards Number of forfeitable shares delivered: 4 000 Date of vesting: 25 June 2022 Class of shares: Ordinary shares Price per share: R59.1371 Market value of shares: R236 548.40 Date of transaction: 27 June 2022 Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance obtained: Yes

The following participants elected to sell, on-market, sufficient shares to pay tax and related costs, with the balance of the shares being retained: