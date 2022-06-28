Pick n Pay Stores : Dealing in Securities

Pick n Pay Stores Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1968/008034/06) Share Code: PIK
ISIN code: ZAE000005443
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED - DEALING IN SECURITIES
Dealing in securities by executive directors and company secretary: vesting of forfeitable share plan (FSP) awards in terms of the Pick n Pay Stores Limited Forfeitable Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 12 February 2014 and amended at the General Meeting held on 4 August 2020.
Vesting of the 2019 FSP long-term incentive scheme
The following participant elected to retain all shares:
|
Director:
|
JG Ackerman
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Nil cost of vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards
|
Number of forfeitable shares delivered:
|
4 000
|
Date of vesting:
|
25 June 2022
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Price per share:
|
R59.1371
|
Market value of shares:
|
R236 548.40
|
Date of transaction:
|
27 June 2022
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
The following participants elected to sell, on-market, sufficient shares to pay tax and related costs, with the balance of the shares being retained:
Director:
Nature of transaction:
Number of forfeitable shares delivered: Date of vesting:
Class of shares: Price per share: Market value of shares:
Number of shares subsequently sold: Date of transaction:
Value of shares sold: Number of shares retained: Value of shares retained: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:
Director:
Nature of transaction:
Number of forfeitable shares delivered: Date of vesting:
Class of shares: Price per share: Market value of shares:
Number of shares subsequently sold: Date of transaction:
Value of shares sold:
SD Ackerman-Berman
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards 7 500
25 June 2022 Ordinary shares R59.1371
R443 528.25
3 487
27 June 2022
R206 211.07
4 013
R237 317.18 Direct beneficial Yes
L Olivier
Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards 50 000
25 June 2022 Ordinary shares R59.1371
R2 956 855.00
23 250
27 June 2022
R1 374 937.58