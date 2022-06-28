Log in
    PIK   ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED

(PIK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
59.91 ZAR   +2.71%
Pick n Pay Stores : Dealing in Securities

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Pick n Pay Stores Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1968/008034/06) Share Code: PIK

ISIN code: ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED - DEALING IN SECURITIES

Dealing in securities by executive directors and company secretary: vesting of forfeitable share plan (FSP) awards in terms of the Pick n Pay Stores Limited Forfeitable Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the General Meeting held on 12 February 2014 and amended at the General Meeting held on 4 August 2020.

Vesting of the 2019 FSP long-term incentive scheme

The following participant elected to retain all shares:

Director:

JG Ackerman

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost of vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Number of forfeitable shares delivered:

4 000

Date of vesting:

25 June 2022

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Price per share:

R59.1371

Market value of shares:

R236 548.40

Date of transaction:

27 June 2022

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

The following participants elected to sell, on-market, sufficient shares to pay tax and related costs, with the balance of the shares being retained:

Director:

Nature of transaction:

Number of forfeitable shares delivered: Date of vesting:

Class of shares: Price per share: Market value of shares:

Number of shares subsequently sold: Date of transaction:

Value of shares sold: Number of shares retained: Value of shares retained: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Director:

Nature of transaction:

Number of forfeitable shares delivered: Date of vesting:

Class of shares: Price per share: Market value of shares:

Number of shares subsequently sold: Date of transaction:

Value of shares sold:

SD Ackerman-Berman

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards 7 500

25 June 2022 Ordinary shares R59.1371

R443 528.25

3 487

27 June 2022

R206 211.07

4 013

R237 317.18 Direct beneficial Yes

L Olivier

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards 50 000

25 June 2022 Ordinary shares R59.1371

R2 956 855.00

23 250

27 June 2022

R1 374 937.58

Number of shares retained:

26 750

Value of shares retained:

R1 581 917.42

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

The following participant elected to sell the vested forfeitable shares on-market:

Company Secretary:

D Muller

Nature of transaction:

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards

Number of forfeitable shares delivered

and sold:

12

500

Date of vesting:

25

June 2022

Class of shares:

Ordinary shares

Date of transaction:

27

June 2022

Price per share:

R59.1371

Total value of shares sold:

R739 213.75

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Pro-rated vesting of the 2020 and 2021 long-term incentive scheme in retiree

Pro-rated vesting in retired executive for time served and Group performance achieved the following participant elected to sell, on-market, sufficient shares to pay tax and related costs, with the balance of the shares awarded in the 2020 and 2021 long-term incentive scheme being retained:

Director:

Nature of transaction:

Number of forfeitable shares delivered: Date of vesting:

Class of shares: Price per share: Market value of shares:

Number of shares subsequently sold: Date of transaction:

Value of shares sold: Number of shares retained: Value of shares retained: Nature of interest: Clearance obtained:

Dealing in securities by director

SD Ackerman-Berman

Nil cost vesting of Forfeitable Share Awards 31 214

25 June 2022 Ordinary shares R59.1371

R1 845 905.44

14 513

27 June 2022

R858 256.73

16 701

R987 648.71 Direct beneficial Yes

In compliance with the JSE Listing Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director:

Designation:

Company:

Nature of transaction: Date of transaction: Class of shares: Number of shares sold: Sale price per share Total value of shares sold:

L Olivier

Chief Finance Officer Pick n Pay Stores Limited On market sale of shares 27 June 2022 Ordinary shares

14 000

R58.75

R822 500.00

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

By order of the board Cape Town

28 June 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Pick 'n Pay Stores Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
