    PIK   ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED

(PIK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
56.87 ZAR   -0.94%
PICK N PAY STORES : Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
PU
South Africa's Pick n Pay vows to bear down on prices as sales rise
RE
TRANSCRIPT : Pick n Pay Stores Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Pick n Pay Stores : Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Pick n Pay Stores Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1968/008034/06 Share Code: PIK

ISIN code: ZAE000005443 ("Pick n Pay")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pick n Pay Stores Limited was held on 26 July 2022. All resolutions and advisory votes passed by the requisite majority.

The following information is provided:

Total issued number of ordinary shares:

493 450 321

Treasury shares not voted:

6 408 192

Number of ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting:

487 042 129

Number of B ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting:

259 682 869

Total number of shares that could have been exercised at the meeting:

746 724 998

Total number of shares present/represented including proxies at the meeting:

696 606 731

Number of ordinary shares represented at the meeting:

436 923 862

Number of B shares represented at the meeting:

259 682 869

Percentage of ordinary shares represented at the meeting (% issued shares):

89.7%

Percentage of B shares represented at the meeting:

100.0%

Abbreviations:

ordinary shares (Ord)

B ordinary shares (B Ord)

Details of the results of voting at the AGM are as follows:

Resolutions

Shares voted

Votes disclosed as a

Number of shares

Shares voted

Shares

disclosed as a

percentage in relation to

voted

disclosed as a

abstained

percentage of the

the Ord and B Ord shares

percentage in

disclosed as

total number of

voted at the meeting

relation to the

a percentage

shares (Ord and B

relative

in relation to

Ord) voted at the

issued share

the relative

meeting

capital

issued share

(see above for

capital

details of

share capital)

FOR

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Ordinary resolution

100.00%

0.00%

100.00% Ord

0.00% Ord

436 894 416 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 1:

Appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

external auditors

Ordinary resolution

99.65%

0.35%

99.44% Ord

0.56% Ord

436 894 336 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.1:

Director retirement

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

and re-election -

David Friedland

Ordinary resolution

93.27%

6.73%

89.28% Ord

10.72% Ord

436 895 336 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.2:

Director retirement

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

and re-election -

Aboubakar Jakoet

Ordinary resolution

99.82%

0.18%

99.72% Ord

0.28% Ord

436 895 336 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.3:

Director retirement

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

and re-election -

Annamarie van der

Merwe

Ordinary resolution

90.73%

9.27%

85.22% Ord

14.78% Ord

436 895 336 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.4:

Director retirement

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

and re-election -

Jeff van Rooyen

Ordinary resolution

97.43%

2.57%

95.90% Ord

4.10% Ord

436 894 336 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.5:

Director election -

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Suzanne Ackerman-

Berman

Ordinary resolution

90.83%

9.17%

85.38% Ord

14.62% Ord

436 895 416 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3.1:

Appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Aboubakar Jakoet

to the audit, risk

and compliance

committee

Ordinary resolution

90.24%

9.76%

84.33% Ord

15.67% Ord

428 991 196 Ord

86.94% Ord

1.60% Ord

number 3.2:

Re-appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Jeff van Rooyen to

the audit, risk and

compliance

committee

Ordinary resolution

97.39%

2.61%

95.84% Ord

4.16% Ord

436 895 416 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3.3:

Re-appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Audrey Mothupi to

the audit, risk and

compliance

committee

Ordinary resolution

98.79%

1.21%

98.07% Ord

1.93% Ord

436 894 412 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3.4:

Re-appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

David Friedland to

the audit, risk and

compliance

committee

Ordinary resolution

99.99%

0.01%

99.99% Ord

0.01% Ord

436 895 412 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3.5:

Appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Mariam Cassim to

the audit, risk and

compliance

committee

Ordinary resolution

99.82%

0.18%

99.72% Ord

0.28% Ord

436 895 412 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3.6:

Appointment of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Haroon Bhorat to

the audit, risk and

compliance

committee

Advisory vote

75.85%

24.15%

61.41% Ord

38.59% Ord

434 023 882 Ord

87.96% Ord

0.58% Ord

number 1:

Endorsement of the

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

remuneration policy

for the 2022 annual

financial period

Advisory vote

78.09%

21.91%

65.06% Ord

34.94% Ord

436 892 759 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2:

Endorsement of

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

remuneration

implementation for

the 2022 annual

financial period

Special resolution

82.03%

17.97%

71.35% Ord

28.65% Ord

436 878 681 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.01% Ord

number 1:

Directors' fees for

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

the 2023 and 2024

annual financial

periods

Special resolution

99.58%

0.42%

99.33% Ord

0.67% Ord

436 492 369 Ord

88.46% Ord

0.08% Ord

number 2.1:

Financial assistance

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

to related or inter-

related companies

Special resolution

87.81%

12.19%

80.57% Ord

19.43% Ord

436 893 838Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 2.2:

Financial assistance

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

to persons

Special resolution

100.00%

0.00%

100.00% Ord

0.00% Ord

436 890 550 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 3:

Replacement of the

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

Company's

Memorandum of

Incorporation

Special resolution

98.34%

1.66%

97.36% Ord

2.64% Ord

436 884 369 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.01% Ord

number 4:

General approval to

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

repurchase

Company shares

Ordinary resolution

100.00%

0.00%

100.00% Ord

0.00% Ord

436 894 335 Ord

88.54% Ord

0.00% Ord

number 4:

Directors' authority

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

259 682 869 B Ord

100.00% B Ord

0.00% B Ord

to implement

special and ordinary

resolutions

By order of the Board

Cape Town

26 July 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Pick 'n Pay Stores Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
