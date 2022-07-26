Pick n Pay Stores : Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting

Pick n Pay Stores Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1968/008034/06 Share Code: PIK

ISIN code: ZAE000005443 ("Pick n Pay")

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pick n Pay Stores Limited was held on 26 July 2022. All resolutions and advisory votes passed by the requisite majority.

The following information is provided: Total issued number of ordinary shares: 493 450 321 Treasury shares not voted: 6 408 192 Number of ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting: 487 042 129 Number of B ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting: 259 682 869 Total number of shares that could have been exercised at the meeting: 746 724 998 Total number of shares present/represented including proxies at the meeting: 696 606 731 Number of ordinary shares represented at the meeting: 436 923 862 Number of B shares represented at the meeting: 259 682 869 Percentage of ordinary shares represented at the meeting (% issued shares): 89.7% Percentage of B shares represented at the meeting: 100.0% Abbreviations: ordinary shares (Ord) B ordinary shares (B Ord)

Details of the results of voting at the AGM are as follows: