Pick n Pay Stores : Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting
Pick n Pay Stores Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1968/008034/06 Share Code: PIK
ISIN code: ZAE000005443 ("Pick n Pay")
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pick n Pay Stores Limited was held on 26 July 2022. All resolutions and advisory votes passed by the requisite majority.
The following information is provided:
Total issued number of ordinary shares:
493 450 321
Treasury shares not voted:
6 408 192
Number of ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting:
487 042 129
Number of B ordinary shares that could have been voted at the meeting:
259 682 869
Total number of shares that could have been exercised at the meeting:
746 724 998
Total number of shares present/represented including proxies at the meeting:
696 606 731
Number of ordinary shares represented at the meeting:
436 923 862
Number of B shares represented at the meeting:
259 682 869
Percentage of ordinary shares represented at the meeting (% issued shares):
89.7%
Percentage of B shares represented at the meeting:
100.0%
Abbreviations:
ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
Details of the results of voting at the AGM are as follows:
Resolutions
Shares voted
Votes disclosed as a
Number of shares
Shares voted
Shares
disclosed as a
percentage in relation to
voted
disclosed as a
abstained
percentage of the
the Ord and B Ord shares
percentage in
disclosed as
total number of
voted at the meeting
relation to the
a percentage
shares (Ord and B
relative
in relation to
Ord) voted at the
issued share
the relative
meeting
capital
issued share
(see above for
capital
details of
share capital)
FOR
AGAINST
FOR
AGAINST
Ordinary resolution
100.00%
0.00%
100.00% Ord
0.00% Ord
436 894 416 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 1:
Appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
external auditors
Ordinary resolution
99.65%
0.35%
99.44% Ord
0.56% Ord
436 894 336 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.1:
Director retirement
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
and re-election -
David Friedland
Ordinary resolution
93.27%
6.73%
89.28% Ord
10.72% Ord
436 895 336 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.2:
Director retirement
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
and re-election -
Aboubakar Jakoet
Ordinary resolution
99.82%
0.18%
99.72% Ord
0.28% Ord
436 895 336 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.3:
Director retirement
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
and re-election -
Annamarie van der
Merwe
Ordinary resolution
90.73%
9.27%
85.22% Ord
14.78% Ord
436 895 336 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.4:
Director retirement
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
and re-election -
Jeff van Rooyen
Ordinary resolution
97.43%
2.57%
95.90% Ord
4.10% Ord
436 894 336 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.5:
Director election -
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Suzanne Ackerman-
Berman
Ordinary resolution
90.83%
9.17%
85.38% Ord
14.62% Ord
436 895 416 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3.1:
Appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Aboubakar Jakoet
to the audit, risk
and compliance
committee
Ordinary resolution
90.24%
9.76%
84.33% Ord
15.67% Ord
428 991 196 Ord
86.94% Ord
1.60% Ord
number 3.2:
Re-appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Jeff van Rooyen to
the audit, risk and
compliance
committee
Ordinary resolution
97.39%
2.61%
95.84% Ord
4.16% Ord
436 895 416 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3.3:
Re-appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Audrey Mothupi to
the audit, risk and
compliance
committee
Ordinary resolution
98.79%
1.21%
98.07% Ord
1.93% Ord
436 894 412 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3.4:
Re-appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
David Friedland to
the audit, risk and
compliance
committee
Ordinary resolution
99.99%
0.01%
99.99% Ord
0.01% Ord
436 895 412 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3.5:
Appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Mariam Cassim to
the audit, risk and
compliance
committee
Ordinary resolution
99.82%
0.18%
99.72% Ord
0.28% Ord
436 895 412 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3.6:
Appointment of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Haroon Bhorat to
the audit, risk and
compliance
committee
Advisory vote
75.85%
24.15%
61.41% Ord
38.59% Ord
434 023 882 Ord
87.96% Ord
0.58% Ord
number 1:
Endorsement of the
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
remuneration policy
for the 2022 annual
financial period
Advisory vote
78.09%
21.91%
65.06% Ord
34.94% Ord
436 892 759 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2:
Endorsement of
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
remuneration
implementation for
the 2022 annual
financial period
Special resolution
82.03%
17.97%
71.35% Ord
28.65% Ord
436 878 681 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.01% Ord
number 1:
Directors' fees for
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
the 2023 and 2024
annual financial
periods
Special resolution
99.58%
0.42%
99.33% Ord
0.67% Ord
436 492 369 Ord
88.46% Ord
0.08% Ord
number 2.1:
Financial assistance
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
to related or inter-
related companies
Special resolution
87.81%
12.19%
80.57% Ord
19.43% Ord
436 893 838Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 2.2:
Financial assistance
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
to persons
Special resolution
100.00%
0.00%
100.00% Ord
0.00% Ord
436 890 550 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 3:
Replacement of the
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
Company's
Memorandum of
Incorporation
Special resolution
98.34%
1.66%
97.36% Ord
2.64% Ord
436 884 369 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.01% Ord
number 4:
General approval to
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
repurchase
Company shares
Ordinary resolution
100.00%
0.00%
100.00% Ord
0.00% Ord
436 894 335 Ord
88.54% Ord
0.00% Ord
number 4:
Directors' authority
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
259 682 869 B Ord
100.00% B Ord
0.00% B Ord
to implement
special and ordinary
resolutions
By order of the Board
Cape Town
26 July 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
