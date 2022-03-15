Pick n Pay Stores : Retirement of the Company Secretary

Pick n Pay Stores Limited

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED - RETIREMENT OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In terms of section 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Debra Muller will be retiring as Company Secretary of the Pick n Pay Group with effect from 31 July 2022. The Board extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Debra for her excellent service to and support of the Board and the Pick n Pay Group over many years.

In accordance with its succession plan, the Board has appointed Penny Gerber to take over as Company Secretary with effect from Debra's retirement. Penny, a Chartered Accountant, has performed a variety of different roles in the Group's finance department over the past 20 years, most recently in developing and leading Pick n Pay's investor relations programme. Debra will work closely with Penny in ensuring a smooth handover in this vital role.

15 March 2022

