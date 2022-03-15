Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Pick n Pay Stores Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIK   ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED

(PIK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pick n Pay Stores : Retirement of the Company Secretary

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pick n Pay Stores Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1968/008034/06) Share Code: PIK

ISIN code: ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED - RETIREMENT OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY

In terms of section 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Debra Muller will be retiring as Company Secretary of the Pick n Pay Group with effect from 31 July 2022. The Board extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Debra for her excellent service to and support of the Board and the Pick n Pay Group over many years.

In accordance with its succession plan, the Board has appointed Penny Gerber to take over as Company Secretary with effect from Debra's retirement. Penny, a Chartered Accountant, has performed a variety of different roles in the Group's finance department over the past 20 years, most recently in developing and leading Pick n Pay's investor relations programme. Debra will work closely with Penny in ensuring a smooth handover in this vital role.

By order of the board Cape Town

15 March 2022

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Pick 'n Pay Stores Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
10:22aPICK N PAY STORES : Retirement of the Company Secretary
PU
2021PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Pick n Pay Can Now Serve Millions of Customers on WhatsApp with Clickatell's Chat Comme..
AQ
2021Pick n Pay Can Now Serve Millions of Customers on WhatsApp with Clickatell's Chat Comme..
AQ
2021Post Office Works On Improving Service
AQ
2021SRD Recipients Urged Wait for SMS Before Collecting Grant
AQ
2021Post Office On Collection of R350 By SRD Recipients
AQ
2021TRANSCRIPT : Pick n Pay Stores Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2021
CI
2021Pick N Pay Stores Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the 26 Week Period Ended August..
CI
2021Pick n Pay Stores Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 29, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97 784 M 6 500 M 6 500 M
Net income 2022 1 311 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net Debt 2022 15 683 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 22 472 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float -
Chart PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pick n Pay Stores Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,84 ZAR
Average target price 63,57 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter C. Boone CEO-Designate & Executive Director
Lerena Olivier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Mark Ackerman Chairman
Penny Gerber Information Officer
Jeffrey van Rooyen Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED-10.73%1 494
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD3.80%39 276
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-10.77%35 328
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.68%20 233
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.16.83%17 220
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.40%16 923