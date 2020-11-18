Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Pick n Pay Stores Limited    PIK   ZAE000005443

PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED

(PIK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South African retailer Pick n Pay launches mobile phone service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 11:43am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay will start providing mobile phone services to try to grow its value-added and financial services business, seeking to drive down data costs for its customers.

Rather than building infrastructure, Pick n Pay will operate as a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO, using MTN's mobile network infrastructure to offer customers prepaid, SIM-based access to services including airtime, data, and SMS, sold under its PnP Mobile brand, it said on Wednesday.

MVNOs, which typically target the value segment, lease wireless capacity at wholesale prices and resell it at reduced retail prices.

"Our country has a very high mobile phone penetration, but data costs have been a barrier. We believe expanding our services to enter the mobile market will benefit millions of our customers," said Richard van Rensburg, Chief Technology and Services Officer at Pick n Pay.

Africa's most industrialised economy has one of the highest data prices on the continent, according to Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele. Data costs have come down after mobile operators were forced to cut prices last year.

PnP Mobile, which joins retail peer Mr Price in the MVNO space, will be linked to the retailer's Smart Shopper loyalty rewards program. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED 1.18% 162.36 End-of-day quote.-11.04%
MTN GROUP LIMITED -3.40% 65.91 End-of-day quote.-20.10%
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED 0.89% 54.25 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
11:43aSouth African retailer Pick n Pay launches mobile phone service
RE
11/16PICK N PAY STORES : Free State Small Business Development On Revitalisation of t..
AQ
10/22PICK N PAY STORES : Police in Uitenhage Seek Help Finding Missing Boy
AQ
10/20South Africa's rand gains on yield hunt, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
09/18PICK N PAY STORES : Binga MP Sibanda Denies Violence Incitement in Anti-Zanu-PF ..
AQ
09/14TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans still hurting from racist past
RE
09/14TRESemmé hair ad angers South Africans still hurting from racist past
RE
09/10Unilever South Africa to pull all TRESemmé products for 10 days over 'racist'..
RE
08/19South African game reserve turns to meat sales to survive pandemic
RE
08/18South African smokers empty shops of cigarettes after ban lifted
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 93 561 M 6 062 M 6 062 M
Net income 2021 1 288 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2021 17 009 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 4,53%
Capitalization 25 968 M 1 684 M 1 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pick n Pay Stores Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,73 ZAR
Last Close Price 54,25 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard W. P. Brasher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Mark Ackerman Chairman
Lerena Olivier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard S. J. van Rensburg Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Penny Gerber Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED-15.09%1 684
WALMART INC.25.69%423 278
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.85%38 483
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.76%28 901
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.34%25 002
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED32.30%21 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ