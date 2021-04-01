Pico Far East : Monthly Return for the month ended 31 Mar 2021
04/01/2021 | 04:36am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Pico Far East Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
01/04/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
752
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,400,000,000
0.05
120,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
2,400,000,000
0.05
120,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
No. of ordinary
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
No. of preference
(State
Authorised share capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
No. of other
(State
Authorised share capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
120,000,000
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,238,056,104
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
102,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
1,238,158,104
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. exercise price
of HK$2.040 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
274,000
(Note 1)
2. exercise price
of HK$3.308 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
3,534,000
(Note 1)
March 2019
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital- continuation sheet
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares
option scheme
issuer issued during
of issuer which
including EGM
the month pursuant
may be issued
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
pursuant thereto as
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
at close of the
class of shares
month
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
3. exercise price
of HK$3.350 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
376,000
(Note 1)
4. exercise price
of HK$2.606 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
726,000
(Note 1)
5. exercise price
of HK0.960 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
102,000
Nil
Nil
102,000
1,744,000
(Note 1)
6. exercise price
of HK1.280 per
share
(22/03/2012)
Ordinary Shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
4,700,000
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
102,000
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
HKD97,920
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
March 2019
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
March 2019
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
N/A
( / / )
shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares (Note 1)
N/A
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer
the month
which may
pursuant thereto
be issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
March 2019
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer
the month
which may
pursuant thereto
be issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
shares
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
8.
Consideration issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
March 2019
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer
the month
which may
pursuant thereto
be issued
pursuant
thereto as
at close of
Type of Issue
the month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
10.
Other
At price : State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
102,000
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
March 2019
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical(Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
N/A
Submitted by: Leung Hoi Yan
Title: Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
March 2019
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
"Identical" means in this context:
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
