Pico Far East : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021

Pico Far East Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting dated February 10, 2021 (the "Notice") were duly passed by way of poll at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on Friday, March 26, 2021, as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions.

Poll voting was demanded by the chairman of the Meeting on all resolutions proposed in the Notice and the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) Passed by shareholders For Against 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the directors' report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended October 31, 2020. 875,050,219 (99.9588%) 360,496 (0.0412%) Yes 2. To re-elect Mr. Lawrence Chia Song Huat as director of the Company. 805,166,215 (91.9758%) 70,244,500 (8.0242%) Yes 3. To re-elect Mr. Gregory Robert Scott Crichton as director of the Company. 815,706,215 (95.3992%) 39,338,500 (4.6008%) Yes 4. To re-elect Mr. Charlie Yucheng Shi as director of the Company. 808,880,215 (94.8530%) 43,892,500 (5.1470%) Yes 5. To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the auditor and authorise the board of directors (the ''Board'') to fix the auditor's remuneration. 811,660,215 (92.7176%) 63,750,500 (7.2824%) Yes 6. To authorise the Board to fix the directors' remuneration. 705,504,955 (80.5913%) 169,905,760 (19.4087%) Yes 7. To declare a final dividend of HK2.5 cents per share for the year ended October 31, 2020. 875,410,215 (99.9999%) 500 (0.0001%) Yes 8. To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to allot shares, to issue warrants to subscribe for shares and to make offers or agreements or grant options which would or might require shares to be allotted or issued as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 8 of the notice of the Meeting.# 533,347,105 (61.0839%) 339,791,610 (38.9161%) Yes 9. To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to buy back the Company's own shares as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 9 of the notice of the Meeting. # 875,372,215 (99.9956%) 38,500 (0.0044%) Yes 10. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue shares under resolution 8 above by including the nominal amount of shares bought back as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 10 of the notice of the Meeting. # 533,347,105 (61.0839%) 339,791,610 (38.9161%) Yes

# The description of this resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the Notice.

Notes:

1. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the Meeting was 1,238,158,104 shares.

2. The number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") at the Meeting was nil.

3. The number of shares for the holders required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Meeting was nil.

4. Union Registrars Limited, the branch share registrars of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meeting.

