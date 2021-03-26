Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/25
1.23 HKD   0.00%
PICO FAR EAST  : Poll results of annual general meeting held on march 26, 2021
PU
03/01PICO FAR EAST  : Monthly Return for the month ended 28 Feb 2021
PU
02/25PICO FAR EAST  : Grant of Share Options
PU
Pico Far East : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021

03/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

PICO FAR EAST HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 752)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021

Pico Far East Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting dated February 10, 2021 (the "Notice") were duly passed by way of poll at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") held on Friday, March 26, 2021, as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions.

Poll voting was demanded by the chairman of the Meeting on all resolutions proposed in the Notice and the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

Passed by shareholders

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the directors' report and the independent auditor's report for the year ended October 31, 2020.

875,050,219 (99.9588%)

360,496 (0.0412%)

Yes

2.

To re-elect Mr. Lawrence Chia Song Huat as director of the Company.

805,166,215 (91.9758%)

70,244,500 (8.0242%)

Yes

3.

To re-elect Mr. Gregory Robert Scott Crichton as director of the Company.

815,706,215 (95.3992%)

39,338,500 (4.6008%)

Yes

4.

To re-elect Mr. Charlie Yucheng Shi as director of the Company.

808,880,215 (94.8530%)

43,892,500 (5.1470%)

Yes

5.

To re-appoint RSM Hong Kong as the auditor and authorise the board of directors (the ''Board'') to fix the auditor's remuneration.

811,660,215 (92.7176%)

63,750,500 (7.2824%)

Yes

6.

To authorise the Board to fix the directors' remuneration.

705,504,955 (80.5913%)

169,905,760 (19.4087%)

Yes

7.

To declare a final dividend of HK2.5 cents per share for the year ended October 31, 2020.

875,410,215 (99.9999%)

500 (0.0001%)

Yes

8.

To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to allot shares, to issue warrants to subscribe for shares and to make offers or agreements or grant options which would or might require shares to be allotted or issued as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 8 of the notice of the Meeting.#

533,347,105 (61.0839%)

339,791,610 (38.9161%)

Yes

9.

To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to buy back the Company's own shares as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 9 of the notice of the Meeting. #

875,372,215 (99.9956%)

38,500 (0.0044%)

Yes

10.

To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue shares under resolution 8 above by including the nominal amount of shares bought back as set out in the ordinary resolution in item 10 of the notice of the Meeting. #

533,347,105 (61.0839%)

339,791,610 (38.9161%)

Yes

# The description of this resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the Notice.

Notes:

  • 1. The total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the Meeting was 1,238,158,104 shares.

  • 2. The number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

    "Listing Rules") at the Meeting was nil.

  • 3. The number of shares for the holders required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the Meeting was nil.

  • 4. Union Registrars Limited, the branch share registrars of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the Meeting.

By Order of the Board

Pico Far East Holdings Limited

Leung Hoi Yan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, March 26, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lawrence Chia Song Huat, Ms. Jean Chia Yuan Jiun and Mr. Mok Pui Keung; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Gregory Robert Scott Crichton, Mr. James Patrick Cunningham, Mr. Frank Lee Kee Wai and Mr. Charlie Yucheng Shi.

Pico Far East Holdings Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
