Pico Thailand Public : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)

Financial Statement (F45)
PICO THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
Quarter 1
Reviewed
Ending 31 January
Year 2022 2021
Profit (loss) 378 (1,536)
attributable to equity
holders of the Company *
EPS (baht) 0.002 (0.007)
Type of report
Unqualified opinion
Remark
*For consolidated financial statements
