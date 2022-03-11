Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Pico (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PICO   TH0773010002

PICO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PICO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pico Thailand Public : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 18:05:39
Headline
Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
Symbol
PICO
Source
PICO
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
                 PICO THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                     (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    Quarter 1
                                     Reviewed
           Ending                   31 January
            Year                2022         2021
  Profit (loss)                                378      (1,536)
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                     0.002      (0.007)
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Ms. Kulsiri Denrungruang )
                                    Company Secretary
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Pico Thailand pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PICO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aPICO THAILAND PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
2021Pico Public Company Limited Appoints Ms. Chia Yuan Jiun as the Chief Executive Officer
CI
2021Pico Thailand Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
2021Pico Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended April..
CI
2021Pico Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Januar..
CI
2021Pico Public Company Limited Proposes to Omit Dividend Payment of the Year 2020
CI
2020Korpong Tramote completed the acquisition of 60% stake in Multi Designs Company Limited..
CI
2020Pico Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 3..
CI
2020Korpong Tramote signed an agreement to acquire 60% stake in Multi Designs Company Limit..
CI
2020Pico Public Company Limited Announces Changes in Supervising Accounting
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 635 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2021 -28,3 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2021 97,7 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 076 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 7,39%
Chart PICO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pico (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Jiun Chia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chaijit Tehasuwanarat Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Song Heng Chia Chairman
Supaporn Sawangjitt Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chaiyod Bunyagidj Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PICO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.49%32
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.94%16 080
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-9.05%15 016
WPP PLC-11.28%14 739
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-10.65%13 182
CYBERAGENT, INC.-24.76%6 271