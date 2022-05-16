Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Picton Property Income Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/13 11:35:04 am EDT
94.30 GBX   -0.74%
02:01aPicton Property Income Ltd - Acquisition
PR
05/12PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05Picton Property Income Ltd - Publication of Net Zero Carbon Pathway
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Picton Property Income Ltd - Acquisition

05/16/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 May 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Picton makes opportunistic mixed-use London purchase

Picton has completed the freehold acquisition of Charlotte Terrace, Hammersmith Road, W14 for £13.7 million.

Charlotte Terrace comprises four adjoining buildings, which total 28,500 sq ft of office space and 4,400q ft of retail space, arranged over five floors.  The property was redeveloped behind the façade in 1990 and is Grade II listed, meaning there is no business rates payable on void units.

The property is located close to Olympia, which is currently undergoing a £1 billion redevelopment delivering a new creative district, with a new theatre, entertainment venue, hotel, office, retail and leisure space, which will enhance the surrounding area.

The current annual rental income is £0.5 million equating to £34 per sq ft. The office space is let to seven occupiers and the retail space is let to two occupiers.  This is expected to rise to over £1.1 million once the remaining units are leased.   To improve occupancy, Picton will upgrade the offices and rollout SwiftSpace, its recently launched flexible lease offering.

The purchase price reflects a net initial yield of 3.3%, rising to over 8% once fully let and reflecting a low capital value of £417 per sq ft, which is below its estimated replacement cost.

The Company has funded the acquisition from existing cash resources.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton, commented:

“We have taken advantage of our diversified approach to invest in a mixed-use asset where we believe we can unlock significant income and value with our occupier focused asset management approach. In addition, we think this area will be significantly enhanced once the Olympia scheme is delivered over the next few years.”

For further information,

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
02:01aPicton Property Income Ltd - Acquisition
PR
05/12PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05Picton Property Income Ltd - Publication of Net Zero Carbon Pathway
PR
05/03Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/27Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR
04/27Picton Property Income Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Period from 1 January..
CI
04/25Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/21Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results
PR
04/04Picton Property Income Ltd - Director Information
PR
03/29Picton Property Income Boosts Debt Facility To $169 Million
MT
More news