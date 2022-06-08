Log in
Picton Property Income Ltd - Annual Report and Sustainability Report

06/08/2022 | 10:40am EDT
 8 June 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

2022 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Further to the announcement of its preliminary results on 26 May 2022, Picton can confirm that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022 has been sent to shareholders and an interactive version is now available on the Company’s website.

www.picton.co.uk/investors/annual-report-2022

In addition, the 2022 Sustainability Report will be published and made available on the Company’s website in July. 

For further information,

Tavistock
Jeremy Carey/James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Notes to Editors
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £849 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
 

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk
 

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2022
