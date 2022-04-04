Picton Property Income Ltd - Director Information

4 April 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director Information

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Picton announces that Maria Bentley, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Peel Hunt Limited with immediate effect.

