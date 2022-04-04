Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Picton Property Income Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/04 06:39:26 am EDT
98.3 GBX    --.--%
07:14aPicton Property Income Ltd - Director Information
PR
03/29Picton Property Income Boosts Debt Facility To $169 Million
MT
03/29Picton Property Income Ltd - Debt Refinancing
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Picton Property Income Ltd - Director Information

04/04/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 4 April 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Director Information

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Picton announces that Maria Bentley, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that she has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Peel Hunt Limited with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
07:14aPicton Property Income Ltd - Director Information
PR
03/29Picton Property Income Boosts Debt Facility To $169 Million
MT
03/29Picton Property Income Ltd - Debt Refinancing
PR
03/29Picton Property Income Limited Increases and Extend One of Its Long-Term Debt Facilitie..
CI
03/28Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/24Picton Property Income Ltd - Portfolio Update
PR
02/16Picton Property Income Ltd - Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PR
02/04Picton Property Income Completes $14 Million Purchase Of Mill Place Trading Estate
MT
02/04Picton Property Income Ltd - Picton consolidates Gloucester industrial ownership
PR
02/04Picton Has Completes the Off-Market Acquisition of Mill Place Trading Estate in Central..
CI
More news