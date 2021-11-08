Log in
    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/08 11:35:03 am
99 GBX   +1.85%
12:17pPicton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
11/04PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
10/22PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Dividend Declaration
Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

11/08/2021 | 12:17pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0LCW208

Issuer Name

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Transfer of holdings

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of Montreal

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

CA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Nov-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Nov-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.51 0.02 5.53

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0LCW208 0 0 0.000000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of Montreal

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This disclosure is the result of Ameriprise Financial acquisition of BMO’s EMEA Asset Management business effective 8th November 2021.

12. Date of Completion

08-Nov-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London


