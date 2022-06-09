Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0LCW208
Issuer Name
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Minneapolis
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Harewood Nominees
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|10.057000
|0.036000
|10.093000
|55068597
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8.433000
|0.000000
|8.433000
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B0LCW208
|0
|54872183
|0.000000
|10.057000
|Sub Total 8.A
|54872183
|10.057000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Stock on Loan
|
|
|33637
|0.006000
|Sub Total 8.B1
|
|33637
|0.006000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|
|
|Cash
|162777
|0.030000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
|162777
|0.030000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain1)
|
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Capital (Group) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Capital (Holdings) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Capital (UK) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Thames River Capital LLP
|10.047000
|0.000000
|10.047000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)
|
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Group (Management) Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO AM Holdings Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|BMO Asset Management Limited
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Thames River Capital LLP is wholly owned by BMO AM Capital (UK) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Capital (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Capital (Group) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
12. Date of Completion
09-Jun-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Swindon, UK