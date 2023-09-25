TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0LCW208

Issuer Name

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

The increase in shareholding outlined in this form has been driven by the all-share combination of Rathbones Group Plc with Investec Wealth & Investment Limited which completed on 21st September 2023.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

Investec Wealth & Investment

  (Channel Islands) Limited

 

 

 

 

St Peter Port

 

 

 

 

Guernsey

 

 

 

 

Investec Wealth & Investment

  Limited

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

UK

 

 

 

 

Rathbones Investment Management

  International Limited

 

 

 

 

St. Hellier

 

 

 

 

Jersey

 

 

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

Torch Nominees Limited

 

 

 

 

St Peter Port

 

 

 

 

Guernsey

 

 

 

 

Hero Nominees Limited

 

 

 

 

St Peter Port

 

 

 

 

Guernsey

 

 

 

 

Ferlim Nominees Limited

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

UK

 

 

 

 

BNP Paribas

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

UK

 

 

 

 

Rathbone Nominees Limited

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

UK

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.364300

0.000000

17.364300

95088151

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

GB00B0LCW208

 

 

 

95088151

 

17.364300

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.A

 

 

95088151

17.364300%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

Rathbones Group PLC

 

 

 

 

Rathbones Investment Management

  Limited

 

 

1.703500

 

1.703500%

 

 

Rathbones Group PLC

 

 

 

 

Rathbones Investment Management

  International Limited

 

 

0.072600

 

0.072600%

 

 

Rathbones Group PLC

 

 

 

 

Investec Wealth & Investment

  Limited

 

 

15.389000

 

15.389000%

 

 

Rathbones Group PLC

 

 

 

 

Investec Wealth & Investment

  (Channel Islands) Limited

 

 

0.199200

 

0.199200%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

25-Sep-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW