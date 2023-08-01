1 August 2023

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 7 September 2023.

Further details are contained within the Notice of Annual General Meeting which has been posted to shareholders and made available on the Company's website along with the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Shareholders are encouraged to complete and return their forms of proxy within the prescribed timeframe, so that all proxy votes can be counted.

The Company will also provide an online presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 7 September 2023 at 10:15am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10:15am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/picton-property-income-ltd/register-investor

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and Annual Report and Financial Statements have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk .

