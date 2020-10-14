Log in
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 10:56:23 am
62.6655 GBX   -4.62%
Picton Property Income : Notice Of Annual General Meeting

10/14/2020 | 11:14am EDT

14 October 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Picton announces that the Fifteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 28 Austin Friars, London, EC2N 2QQ on 18 November 2020 at 2.00pm.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be posted to shareholders.  The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company’s website www.picton.co.uk along with the 2020 Annual Report & Accounts.

The Company would like to advise shareholders that as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and reflecting UK Government advice, physical attendance at the AGM will not be possible this year and the AGM will be held as a closed meeting.

The Directors therefore encourage shareholders to complete and return their Form of Proxy within the prescribed timeframe, so that all votes can be counted. 

Shareholders will also be able to submit questions to the Company in advance of the AGM and further details are set out in the Notice of AGM.

Enquiries:


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors
 

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £659 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

© PRNewswire 2020

