Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Picton Property Income Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/15 11:35:10 am
98.1 GBX   +1.24%
10/08PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Notice of Half-Year Results
PR
10/08PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Portfolio Update
PR
10/06Picton Property Income Limited Announces Acquisition of Madleaze Trading Estate
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Picton Property Income : Publication of Notice of AGM

10/15/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

15 October 2021

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(“Picton”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Stanford Building on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 2.00pm.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be posted to shareholders and made available at www.picton.co.uk along with the 2021 Annual Report.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company intends to hold the Annual General Meeting as a closed meeting and the Directors therefore encourage shareholders to complete and return their forms of proxy within the prescribed timeframe, so that all proxy votes can be counted.

At 2.30pm and immediately following the Annual General Meeting, there will be a webinar for shareholders, including an overview of the half-year results to be announced on 10 November alongside an opportunity to raise questions with the Board. Further details of this event are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel:         01481 745001
 

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £702 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2021). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
10/08PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Notice of Half-Year Results
PR
10/08PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Portfolio Update
PR
10/06Picton Property Income Limited Announces Acquisition of Madleaze Trading Estate
CI
10/04PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : s) in Company
PR
10/04PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PR
10/01PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Acquisition
PR
10/01Picton Completes the Freehold Acquisition of Madleaze Trading Estate
CI
10/01Picton Property Income Limited acquired Madleaze Trading Estate for £13 million.
CI
09/23PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : s) in Company
PR
09/21PICTON PROPERTY INCOME : s) in Company
PR
More news