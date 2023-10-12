(Alliance News) - Picton Property Income Ltd on Thursday named Saira Johnston as its new chief financial officer.

The UK commercial property-focused real estate investment trust said Johnston will join the company in March as CFO designate.

Picton said Johnston has spent over 20 years working in the real estate sector where she has held senior finance positions. Most recently, she was CFO of Gravis Capital Management Ltd, which manages listed real estate and infrastructure assets.

Johnston replaces Andrew Dewhirst, who plans to retire and step down from the board at the end of March. He will however remain at Picton until June, in order to "ensure an effective transition, particularly around year-end reporting."

Chief Executive Michael Morris said: "Our appointment of Saira is another step forward in Picton's evolution. Saira brings a wealth of real estate finance experience and in particular relevant experience in the listed sector from her current and previous roles."

Shares in Picton were up 0.2% at 68.33 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

