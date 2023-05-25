Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Picton Property Income Limited
  News
  Summary
    PCTN   GB00B0LCW208

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

(PCTN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:53:16 2023-05-25 am EDT
78.70 GBX   -0.13%
07:20aPicton Property Income swings to annual loss amid rates challenges
AN
03:17aPicton Property Income Posts Loss in FY23; Revenue Grows
MT
02:02aPicton Property Income Ltd - Preliminary Annual Results
PR
Picton Property Income swings to annual loss amid rates challenges

05/25/2023 | 07:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - Picton Property Income Ltd on Thursday said it swung to an annual loss but nonetheless continued its outperformance of the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index.

The UK commercial property-focused real estate investment trust swung to a pretax loss of GBP89.5 million in the financial year that ended March 31 from a profit of GBP147.0 million the year before.

Picton posted a 2.5% rise in net property income to GBP36.3 million from GBP35.4 million the previous year. Revenue from properties climbed 11% to GBP51.8 million from GBP46.5 million.

Chair Lena Wilson said: "Despite the challenges of inflation and higher interest rates, we have maintained both our EPRA earnings and our long-term track record of outperformance."

Picton's EPRA earnings totalled GBP21.3 million in the year, up marginally from GBP21.2 million the year prior.

EPRA net tangible asset per share stood at 100 pence on March 31, down from 120p at the same time a year prior.

Total return in the year was minus 13.9%, compared to a positive return of 28.3% the previous year.

Picton noted that for the tenth consecutive year it has outperformed the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index by delivering a total property return of negative 8.7% in the year.

Shares in Picton were down 0.1% at 78.70 pence around midday on Thursday in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -2.17% 1127.23 Real-time Quote.7.23%
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED -0.13% 78.7 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 36,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net income 2023 -108 M -133 M -133 M
Net Debt 2023 209 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,13x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 430 M 532 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,3x
EV / Sales 2024 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Picton Property Income Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 78,80 GBX
Average target price 90,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael James Morris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Dewhirst Finance Director & Executive Director
Lena Cooper Wilson Chairman
Mark Batten Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Maria Josephine C. Bentley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED-1.38%532
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.84%39 781
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-18.92%19 786
W. P. CAREY INC.-13.14%14 519
SEGRO PLC4.45%11 931
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%9 961
