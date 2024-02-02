Picton Property Income Ltd - UK commercial property-focused real estate investment trust - Net asset value falls 2.5% to 96.0 pence per share at December 31 from 98.5p at September 30. NAV total return is negative 1.6% for the three months to December 31, down from a flat NAV return a quarter earlier. Despite the NAV fall, says the industrial sector showed the most resilience. Declares an interim dividend of 0.88p per share, unchanged from a quarter earlier.

Current stock price: 66.41 pence, up 0.6% on Friday

12-month change: down 19%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.