Picton Property Income Ltd - London-based real estate investor - Says company has completed lettings with a combined rental of GBP0.8 million per annum, 4% above the March 31 estimated rental value. These include industrial lettings in Bracknell and Warrington and an office letting at Tower Wharf, Bristol. Following these lettings, the proforma occupancy of the portfolio has increased to 93% from 91% at March 31.

Current stock price: 64.80 pence

12-month change: down 14%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.