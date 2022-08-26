Pidilite Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
26th August, 2022
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Corporate Relationship Dept.,
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
14th floor, P. J. Tower,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Stock Code - 500331
Stock Code - PIDILITIND
Dear Sir,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company are as under:
Date
Interaction with
Venue
Type of
Interaction
29.08.2022
Barings Asset Management
Mumbai
One-on-one call
01.09.2022
Bank of America Securities
Mumbai
One-on-one call
Note: Dates are subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investors/ Company.
The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company viz., www.pidilite.com
