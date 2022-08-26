Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Pidilite Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500331   INE318A01026

PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500331)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
2665.80 INR   +0.08%
08/26PIDILITE INDUSTRIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/23Service Lee Technologies Private Limited announced that it expects to receive funding from Singularity AMC LLP, Pidilite Industries Limited, Iron Pillar Capital Management Ltd, Beenext Pte. Ltd., Blume Venture Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Sparkle Fund and other investors
CI
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Pidilite Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pidilite Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/26/2022 | 10:11pm EDT
26th August, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Dept.,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

14th floor, P. J. Tower,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Stock Code - 500331

Stock Code - PIDILITIND

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company are as under:

Date

Interaction with

Venue

Type of

Interaction

29.08.2022

Barings Asset Management

Mumbai

One-on-one call

01.09.2022

Bank of America Securities

Mumbai

One-on-one call

Note: Dates are subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investors/ Company.

The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company viz., www.pidilite.com

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Pidilite Industries Limited

Manisha Shetty

Company Secretary

Regd. Office

Pidilite Industries Limited

Regent Chambers, 7th Floor

Corporate Office

Jamnalal Bajaj Marg

Ramkrishna Mandir Road

208 Nariman Point

Andheri - E, Mumbai 400059, India

Mumbai 400 021

T + 91 22 2835 7000

2835 7952 / 2835 7365

F +91 22 2830 4482

www.pidilite.com

ClN:L24100MH1969PLC014336

Disclaimer

Pidilite Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 02:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
