Pidilite Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

26th August, 2022 The Secretary The Secretary BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Dept., Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, 14th floor, P. J. Tower, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Stock Code - 500331 Stock Code - PIDILITIND Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings with the Company are as under:

Date Interaction with Venue Type of Interaction 29.08.2022 Barings Asset Management Mumbai One-on-one call 01.09.2022 Bank of America Securities Mumbai One-on-one call

Note: Dates are subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investors/ Company.

The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company viz., www.pidilite.com

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Pidilite Industries Limited

Manisha Shetty

Company Secretary