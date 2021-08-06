Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Piedmont Lithium Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Investors

08/06/2021 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) securities from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.56 per share, or approximately 19.9%, from $63.08 per share to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have strong local government support; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
08/06North Carolina county slaps moratorium on mining as Piedmont Lithium plans pr..
RE
08/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
08/06Resolution from county commissioners says piedmont lithium 'cannot be trusted..
RE
08/02SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Piedmont Lithium..
BU
08/02Piedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla
RE
08/02PLL, PLLL INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Piedmont ..
BU
08/02PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
08/02PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Company Presentation – August 2021
PU
08/02PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Corporate Update
BU
07/30PIEDMONT LITHIUM : PLL Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lea..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2021 214 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 -60,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 254 M 922 M 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 353x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,79 AUD
Average target price 1,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Klanecky Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Independent Director
Jorge M. Beristain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%881
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.47%100 157
AIR LIQUIDE9.44%82 101
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.57%56 244
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.88.75%39 093
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.11.37%33 204