  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Piedmont Lithium Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL) Investors

07/26/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL ,PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Piedmont investors have until September 21, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion. Piedmont investors have until September 21, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Piedmont investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have strong local government support; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Piedmont securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net cash 2021 214 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 -52,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 086 M 802 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 201x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,69 AUD
Average target price 1,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Klanecky Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Independent Director
Jorge M. Beristain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%112 480
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.54%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE12.15%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.28.71%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.38%34 077
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.2.90%28 218