Piedmont Lithium : Gaston County and Piedmont Lithium. Building a Powerful Partnership
GASTON COUNTY AND PIEDMONT LITHIUM.
BUILDING A POWERFUL PARTNERSHIP.
Creating Local Jobs and a Positive Economic Impact for the Entire Community and Country for Years to Come.
:PLL :PLL
ARBN 647 286 360
WHY WE ARE HERE TODAY
We spent the past year improving the project for Gaston County
Updated Scoping Study published June 9, 2021
Moving all operations to one integrated site in Gaston County
Shifts 200+ jobs from Kings Mountain to the Dallas-Cherryville area
Process improvements to make our operations the world's most sustainable lithium project
Innovative Metso-Outotec process - sulfate and acid-free
Investing ~$63 million to install electric conveyors to reduce noise and dust
Total capital investment of ~$840 million
~500 permanent jobs at average salary and benefits over $90,000
Working with Gaston County Schools/Gaston College on skills and career development
We hope to attract many other businesses and make Gaston County the USA leader in the electric vehicle supply chain
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Introduction - July 20, 2021
This is the beginning of our formal engagement with Gaston County
Introduction of our Project
Consultation over next several months
Open and Transparent
Town halls, small group meetings and one-on-one sessions
Website portal - Q&A
We are happy to answer everyone's questions
We are proud of our Project and believe the more people learn about it the more they will like it
Upcoming Milestones
State Mining Permit - application to be submitted in August 2021
Definitive Feasibility Study - September 2021
Economic Impact Study - October 2021
PIEDMONT LITHIUM - OUR PRESENCE IN GASTON COUNTY
Proud to Call Gaston County "Home"
An American Company - HQ in Belmont, NC
Founded in 2016 to bring lithium back to Gaston County
24 employees, all Americans, local expertise
Principally engineers and geologists, with extensive experience developing projects in the US and overseas
Invested ~$58 million over the past 5 years
Active in the community
Chambers of Commerce, Gaston County Schools, Youth Sports, Schiele Museum, Price's Arena, Carolina Thread Trail...
Publicly listed on NASDAQ
Ongoing reporting obligations
Plan to develop America's largest lithium business with core assets in North Carolina, Canada and Ghana
CAROLINA LITHIUM (100% OWNERSHIP)
Project
Carolina Lithium
Location
Gaston County, North Carolina
Phase 1 Project Stage
Scoping (DFS - September 2021)
Mineral Resources
39.2Mt @ 1.09% Li
2O
Production
30,000tpy LiOH; 248,000 tpy SC6
SAYONA QUEBEC (~39.6% ECONOMIC INTEREST
1)
Project
Authier + La Corne
Location
Abitibi Region, Quebec
Project Stage
DFS to be updated in 2022
Mineral Resources
68.0Mt @ 1.14% Li
2O
Production
TBD
IRON RIDGE GHANA (EARNING 50% PROJECT INTEREST
2)
Project
Ewoyaa
Location
Cape Coast, Ghana
Project Stage
Scoping + Exploration
Mineral Resources
14.5Mt @ 1.31% Li
2O
Production
295,000tpy SC6
(50% to PLL)
Note 1: Piedmont owns a 25.0% interest in Sayona Quebec and a 19.5% stake in Sayona Mining, resulting in an effective economic interest of 39.6%. Information is based on SYA Public Filings
Note 2: Piedmont is earning a 50% interest in IronRidge's Ghanaian
: PLL lithium portfolio : PLL and owns a 9.47% stake in the parent company. Information is based on IRR Public Filings
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:32:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-14,0 M
-10,2 M
-10,2 M
Net cash 2021
204 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2021
-66,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 380 M
1 009 M
1 011 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
398x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
85,7%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,87 AUD
Average target price
1,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target
37,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.