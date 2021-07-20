Piedmont Lithium : Gaston County and Piedmont Lithium. Building a Powerful Partnership

CAROLINA LITHIUM (100% OWNERSHIP)

Project Carolina Lithium Location Gaston County, North Carolina Phase 1 Project Stage Scoping (DFS - September 2021) Mineral Resources 39.2Mt @ 1.09% Li2O Production 30,000tpy LiOH; 248,000 tpy SC6

SAYONA QUEBEC (~39.6% ECONOMIC INTEREST1)

Project Authier + La Corne Location Abitibi Region, Quebec Project Stage DFS to be updated in 2022 Mineral Resources 68.0Mt @ 1.14% Li2O Production TBD

IRON RIDGE GHANA (EARNING 50% PROJECT INTEREST2)

Project Ewoyaa Location Cape Coast, Ghana Project Stage Scoping + Exploration Mineral Resources 14.5Mt @ 1.31% Li2O Production 295,000tpy SC6 (50% to PLL)

Note 1: Piedmont owns a 25.0% interest in Sayona Quebec and a 19.5% stake in Sayona Mining, resulting in an effective economic interest of 39.6%. Information is based on SYA Public Filings

Note 2: Piedmont is earning a 50% interest in IronRidge's Ghanaian: PLL lithium portfolio: PLL and owns a 9.47% stake in the parent company. Information is based on IRR Public Filings