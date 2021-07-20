Log in
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
Piedmont Lithium : Gaston County and Piedmont Lithium. Building a Powerful Partnership

07/20/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
GASTON COUNTY AND PIEDMONT LITHIUM.

BUILDING A POWERFUL PARTNERSHIP.

Creating Local Jobs and a Positive Economic Impact for the Entire Community and Country for Years to Come.

:PLL :PLL

ARBN 647 286 360

July 20, 2021

WHY WE ARE HERE TODAY

  • We spent the past year improving the project for Gaston County
  • Updated Scoping Study published June 9, 2021
    • Moving all operations to one integrated site in Gaston County
      • Shifts 200+ jobs from Kings Mountain to the Dallas-Cherryville area
    • Process improvements to make our operations the world's most sustainable lithium project
      • Innovative Metso-Outotec process - sulfate and acid-free
      • Investing ~$63 million to install electric conveyors to reduce noise and dust
  • Total capital investment of ~$840 million
  • ~500 permanent jobs at average salary and benefits over $90,000
    • Working with Gaston County Schools/Gaston College on skills and career development
  • We hope to attract many other businesses and make Gaston County the USA leader in the electric vehicle supply chain

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Introduction - July 20, 2021

  • This is the beginning of our formal engagement with Gaston County
  • Introduction of our Project

Consultation over next several months

  • Open and Transparent
  • Town halls, small group meetings and one-on-one sessions
  • Website portal - Q&A
  • We are happy to answer everyone's questions
  • We are proud of our Project and believe the more people learn about it the more they will like it

Upcoming Milestones

  • State Mining Permit - application to be submitted in August 2021
  • Definitive Feasibility Study - September 2021
  • Economic Impact Study - October 2021

PIEDMONT LITHIUM - OUR PRESENCE IN GASTON COUNTY

Proud to Call Gaston County "Home"

  • An American Company - HQ in Belmont, NC
    • Founded in 2016 to bring lithium back to Gaston County
    • 24 employees, all Americans, local expertise
    • Principally engineers and geologists, with extensive experience developing projects in the US and overseas
  • Invested ~$58 million over the past 5 years
  • Active in the community
    • Chambers of Commerce, Gaston County Schools, Youth Sports, Schiele Museum, Price's Arena, Carolina Thread Trail...
  • Publicly listed on NASDAQ
    • Ongoing reporting obligations
  • Plan to develop America's largest lithium business with core assets in North Carolina, Canada and Ghana

: PLL

: PLL

OUR PROJECTS

CAROLINA LITHIUM (100% OWNERSHIP)

Project

Carolina Lithium

Location

Gaston County, North Carolina

Phase 1 Project Stage

Scoping (DFS - September 2021)

Mineral Resources

39.2Mt @ 1.09% Li2O

Production

30,000tpy LiOH; 248,000 tpy SC6

SAYONA QUEBEC (~39.6% ECONOMIC INTEREST1)

Project

Authier + La Corne

Location

Abitibi Region, Quebec

Project Stage

DFS to be updated in 2022

Mineral Resources

68.0Mt @ 1.14% Li2O

Production

TBD

IRON RIDGE GHANA (EARNING 50% PROJECT INTEREST2)

Project

Ewoyaa

Location

Cape Coast, Ghana

Project Stage

Scoping + Exploration

Mineral Resources

14.5Mt @ 1.31% Li2O

Production

295,000tpy SC6 (50% to PLL)

Note 1: Piedmont owns a 25.0% interest in Sayona Quebec and a 19.5% stake in Sayona Mining, resulting in an effective economic interest of 39.6%. Information is based on SYA Public Filings

Note 2: Piedmont is earning a 50% interest in IronRidge's Ghanaian: PLL lithium portfolio: PLL and owns a 9.47% stake in the parent company. Information is based on IRR Public Filings

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 21:32:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
