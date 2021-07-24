Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/24/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Piedmont would not follow the steps or timeline to secure all necessary permits from governmental agencies. The Company failed to inform appropriate governmental agencies and authorities of its planned activities. The Company failed to file applications with relevant authorities including the state and local governments. Despite its claims, the Company did not have “strong local government support.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Piedmont, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2021 214 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 181 M 871 M 870 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 259x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,75 AUD
Average target price 1,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Klanecky Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Independent Director
Jorge M. Beristain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%112 480
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.36%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE12.15%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.30.60%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.38%34 077
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.3.61%28 218