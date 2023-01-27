Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Piedmont Lithium Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLL   AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.

(PLL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-01-27 am EST
0.9350 AUD   +2.19%
05:24pPiedmont Lithium : January 2023 Presentation
PU
04:17pPiedmont Lithium Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Piedmont Lithium : Hires First Tennessee Employees
PU
Piedmont Lithium : January 2023 Presentation

01/27/2023 | 05:24pm EST
LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA

Helping Secure America's Energy Security

:PLL

:PLL

ARBN 647 286 360

January 2023

DISCLAIMERS

: PLL: PLL

WHY PIEDMONT?

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

CAPITALIZING ON MEGA-TRENDS

Piedmont is Well-Positioned to Capitalize on Development of U.S. EV Supply Chain

U.S. GOVERNMENT EV FOCUS

Piedmont is Well-Positioned to Benefit from America's Pro-EV Policies

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

▪ ▪

▪ ▪

: PLL: PLL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 22:23:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,5 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net cash 2022 71,0 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 86,9%
Technical analysis trends PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,94 AUD
Average target price 2,05 AUD
Spread / Average Target 119%
Managers and Directors
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Chairman
Patrick Brindle EVP, Chief Operating & Development Officer
Jorge Mariano Beristain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.41.86%1 173
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.19.61%64 963
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.86%57 828
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 802
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.79%11 199
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.66%11 136