Piedmont Lithium : June 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA
Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
:PLL :PLL
ARBN 647 286 360
June 2022
PIEDMONT
AT A GLANCE
Domestic lithium to power America's energy transition
Developing 60,000tpy of LiOH production in the USA1
>500,000tpy of SC6 from assets in U.S., Canada and Ghana2
Potential for near-term cash flow with 2023 NAL restart
Industry-leading sustainability profile
Proven leadership team
Strong balance sheet to execute on 2022 catalysts
1. Plans include the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study announced December 15, 2021 and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the LHP-2 Project dated March 9, 2022.
2. SC6 production based on the results of the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study as well as Piedmont's offtake agreement for 50% of SC6 production from Ewoyaa and the greater of 113,000tpy or 50% of SC6 production from North American Lithium
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
PIEDMONT LITHIUM
Shares / CDIs Outstanding (100 CDIs = 1 Share)
17.9 mm
1,793.8 mm
Price (@ 6/10/22)
$53.47
A$0.74
Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)
$22 mm
A$3 mm
Market Cap (@ 6/10/22)
$959 mm
A$1,327 mm
Cash (Est. 3/31/22)
$166 mm
A$235 mm
Equity Interests at Market (@ 6/10/22)
$150 mm
A$212 mm
RESEARCH COVERAGE
: PLL : PLL
SUPPORTIVE INDUSTRY BACKDROP
Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for electric vehicle battery materials
GM plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035
VW to 'get actively involved in the raw materials business'
Elon Musk: "Do you like minting money?
The Lithium business is for you."
3
: PLL
: PLL
EV SALES FORECAST
Raw Material Constraints Expected to Curtail EV Penetration Over the Next Decade
4
: PLL
: PLL
DOMESTIC SHORTFALLS ANTICIPATED
Commitments of Over $25 Billion to Build U.S. Battery Capacity by 2030
AMERICAN
PROJECT IN PROGRESS
OPERATIONAL PLANT
GIGAFACTORIES
OPERATIONAL PILOT LINE
OR IN PROGRESS
This joint venture will build a 40 GWh battery cell
manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio.
5 MWh plant in Detroit, Michigan which expects to increase to 2 GWh in 2023.
LiOH REQUIRED BY SELECTED GIGA-FACTORIES BY 2025+
Ultium - Michigan
BlueOvalSK Tenn
BlueOvalSK Kentucky II
BlueOvalSK Kentucky I
Expanding a 5 GWh capacity plant in Holland, Michigan to 40 GWh.
Two operational plants (Nevada with ≈35 GWh). It's expected to open its new Gigafactory in Texas with up to 100 GWh by the end of 2021 and has a pilot line in Fremont, California.
Announced an 11 GWh cylindrical battery manufacturing plant in Queen Creek, Arizona, with mass production by 2024.
2 GWh plant in Clarksville, Tennessee in 2022.
It has a 3 GWh factory in Tennessee.
This joint venture will build a 33 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana.
It is building two plants in Georgia planned for 2021 and 2023, with initial capacities of ≈10 and ≈12 GWh, respectively, and the potential to increase beyond 25 GWh.
Aims to develop a plant by 2022 with capacity of 1 GWh and expandable to more than 15 GWh.
Ford and SK Innovation, BlueOvalSK, to produce 129 GWh annually in Kentucky and Tennessee with potential to expand, starting mid-decade.
To build a ≈30 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility in Greensboro, NC.
Announced first North American plant located in North Carolina, with production by 2024.
This joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions plans to open a plant in Ohio with 35 GWh in 2022, in Tennessee in 2023 with similar capacity, and in Lansing in 2025 with 50 GWh.
LG Holland
Tesla Nevada
Stellantis / LG Energy
Ultium - Tennessee
Ultium - Ohio
Stellantis / Samsung
Toyota - North Carolina
Tesla Austin
TOTAL ANNUAL DEMAND
SK Georgia
LG Queen Creek
~500,000/tpy
Tesla Fremont
0
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
SELECTED US LITHIUM HYDROXIDE SUPPLY BY 2025+
Piedmont
Carolina Lithium
Piedmont
LHP-2 - Location tbd
Standard Lithium
Phase 2
Ioneer
Phase 2
Lithium Americas
Phase 2
TOTAL ANNUAL SUPPLY
Livent
~150,000/tpy
Albemarle
0
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000
60,000
It is building a 50 GWh battery cell
1 GWh plant in Jacksonville, Florida.
5
manufacturing facility in the US; location to be
announced.
Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q3 2021,
: PLL
: PLL
company announcements and Piedmont Lithium estimates
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.