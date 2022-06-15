Log in
    PLL   AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.

(PLL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.6750 AUD   -4.93%
08:13aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : June 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
PU
06/06PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03PIEDMONT LITHIUM : May 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piedmont Lithium : June 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA

Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

:PLL :PLL

ARBN 647 286 360

June 2022

PIEDMONT

AT A GLANCE

Domestic lithium to power America's energy transition

Developing 60,000tpy of LiOH production in the USA1

>500,000tpy of SC6 from assets in U.S., Canada and Ghana2

Potential for near-term cash flow with 2023 NAL restart

Industry-leading sustainability profile

Proven leadership team

Strong balance sheet to execute on 2022 catalysts

1. Plans include the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study announced December 15, 2021 and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the LHP-2 Project dated March 9, 2022.

  • 2. SC6 production based on the results of the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study as well as Piedmont's offtake agreement for 50% of SC6 production from Ewoyaa and the greater of 113,000tpy or 50% of SC6 production from North American Lithium

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

PIEDMONT LITHIUM

Shares / CDIs Outstanding (100 CDIs = 1 Share)

17.9 mm

1,793.8 mm

Price (@ 6/10/22)

$53.47

A$0.74

Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)

$22 mm

A$3 mm

Market Cap (@ 6/10/22)

$959 mm

A$1,327 mm

Cash (Est. 3/31/22)

$166 mm

A$235 mm

Equity Interests at Market (@ 6/10/22)

$150 mm

A$212 mm

RESEARCH COVERAGE

: PLL : PLL

SUPPORTIVE INDUSTRY BACKDROP

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for electric vehicle battery materials

GM plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035

VW to 'get actively involved in the raw materials business'

Elon Musk: "Do you like minting money?

The Lithium business is for you."

3

: PLL

: PLL

EV SALES FORECAST

Raw Material Constraints Expected to Curtail EV Penetration Over the Next Decade

4

: PLL

: PLL

DOMESTIC SHORTFALLS ANTICIPATED

Commitments of Over $25 Billion to Build U.S. Battery Capacity by 2030

AMERICAN

PROJECT IN PROGRESS

OPERATIONAL PLANT

GIGAFACTORIES

OPERATIONAL PILOT LINE

OR IN PROGRESS

This joint venture will build a 40 GWh battery cell

manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

5 MWh plant in Detroit, Michigan which expects to increase to 2 GWh in 2023.

LiOH REQUIRED BY SELECTED GIGA-FACTORIES BY 2025+

Ultium - Michigan

BlueOvalSK Tenn

BlueOvalSK Kentucky II

BlueOvalSK Kentucky I

Expanding a 5 GWh capacity plant in Holland, Michigan to 40 GWh.

Two operational plants (Nevada with ≈35 GWh). It's expected to open its new Gigafactory in Texas with up to 100 GWh by the end of 2021 and has a pilot line in Fremont, California.

Announced an 11 GWh cylindrical battery manufacturing plant in Queen Creek, Arizona, with mass production by 2024.

2 GWh plant in Clarksville, Tennessee in 2022.

It has a 3 GWh factory in Tennessee.

This joint venture will build a 33 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana.

It is building two plants in Georgia planned for 2021 and 2023, with initial capacities of ≈10 and ≈12 GWh, respectively, and the potential to increase beyond 25 GWh.

Aims to develop a plant by 2022 with capacity of 1 GWh and expandable to more than 15 GWh.

Ford and SK Innovation, BlueOvalSK, to produce 129 GWh annually in Kentucky and Tennessee with potential to expand, starting mid-decade.

To build a ≈30 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility in Greensboro, NC.

Announced first North American plant located in North Carolina, with production by 2024.

This joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions plans to open a plant in Ohio with 35 GWh in 2022, in Tennessee in 2023 with similar capacity, and in Lansing in 2025 with 50 GWh.

LG Holland

Tesla Nevada

Stellantis / LG Energy

Ultium - Tennessee

Ultium - Ohio

Stellantis / Samsung

Toyota - North Carolina

Tesla Austin

TOTAL ANNUAL DEMAND

SK Georgia

LG Queen Creek

~500,000/tpy

Tesla Fremont

0

10,000

20,000

30,000

40,000

50,000

60,000

SELECTED US LITHIUM HYDROXIDE SUPPLY BY 2025+

Piedmont

Carolina Lithium

Piedmont

LHP-2 - Location tbd

Standard Lithium

Phase 2

Ioneer

Phase 2

Lithium Americas

Phase 2

TOTAL ANNUAL SUPPLY

Livent

~150,000/tpy

Albemarle

0

10,000

20,000

30,000

40,000

50,000

60,000

It is building a 50 GWh battery cell

1 GWh plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

5

manufacturing facility in the US; location to be

announced.

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q3 2021,

: PLL

: PLL

company announcements and Piedmont Lithium estimates

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
