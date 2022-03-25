Piedmont Lithium : March 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA

Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

March 24, 2022

ARBN 647 286 360

EQUITY OFFERING SUMMARY

Issuer

 Piedmont Lithium Inc. Exchange : Ticker

 Nasdaq : PLL

 ASX : PLL Type of Offering

 SEC registered common stock Offering Size (Exclusive of Greenshoe Option)

 1,750,000 shares (100% primary) Greenshoe Option

 262,500 (100% primary) (Exercised) Pricing Settlement Date Gross Proceeds

 $65.00 per share

 March 24, 2022

 $130.8 Million Use of proceeds

 We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the Company's share of the capital required to restart the operations at North American Lithium in Quebec, to fund exploration and definitive feasibility studies at Eyowaa in Ghana, to advance the Company's merchant lithium hydroxide plant in the southeastern United States, and to continue development of the Carolina Lithium Project, including ongoing permitting activities, engineering design, and property acquisition. Additionally, the net proceeds may be used to fund possible strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

PIEDMONT AT A GLANCE 1. Plans include the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study announced December 15, 2021 and a Preliminary

Economic Assessment of the LHP-2 Project dated March 9, 2022.

2. SC6 production based on the results of the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study as well as Piedmont's offtake agreement for 50% of SC6 production from Ewoyaa and the greater of 113,000tpy or 50% of SC6 production from North American Lithium

Plans to develop 60,000tpy of LiOH production in the USA1

>500,000tpy of SC6 from assets in U.S., Canada and Ghana2