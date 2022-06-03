Piedmont Lithium : May 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA
Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
May 2022
PIEDMONT
AT A GLANCE
Domestic lithium to power America's energy transition
Plans to develop 60,000tpy of LiOH production in the USA1
>500,000tpy of SC6 from assets in U.S., Canada and Ghana2
Potential for near-term cash flow with 2023 NAL restart
Industry-leading sustainability profile
Proven leadership team
Strong balance sheet to execute on 2022 catalysts
1. Plans include the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study announced December 15, 2021 and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the LHP-2 Project dated March 9, 2022.
2. SC6 production based on the results of the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study as well as Piedmont's offtake agreement for 50% of SC6 production from Ewoyaa and the greater of 113,000tpy or 50% of SC6 production from North American Lithium
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
PIEDMONT LITHIUM
Shares / CDIs Outstanding (100 CDIs = 1 Share)
17.9 mm
1,793.8 mm
Price (@ 5/12/22)
$46.54
A$0.69
Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)
$22 mm
A$4 mm
Market Cap (@ 5/12/22)
$835 mm
A$1,238 mm
Cash (Est. 3/31/22)
$166 mm
A$241 mm
Equity Interests at Market (@ 5/12/22)
$228 mm
A$331 mm
RESEARCH COVERAGE
: PLL : PLL
LITHIUM MARKET TRENDS
SUPPORTIVE INDUSTRY BACKDROP
Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for electric vehicle battery materials
General Motors plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035
Benchmark: Downstream EV supply chain is growing at 2x the upstream…something drastic needs to close the gap for the Energy Transition to exist at scale.
Elon Musk: "Do you like minting money?
The Lithium business is for you."
LITHIUM MARKET TRENDS
LI-ION BATTERY COSTS DOWN 85% SINCE 2010
(PACK PRICE - REAL 2021 $/KWH)
$1,250
$1,000
$750
$500
$250
$0
Source: BloombergNEF - 11/30/2021
GLOBAL EV PENETRATION
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2020
2025
2030
2035
2040
Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q4 2021
GLOBAL LITHIUM SUPPLY SHORTFALLS
EXPECTED
(LCE TONNES)
7,000,000
6,000,000
5,000,000
4,000,000
3,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
0
2020
2025
2030
2035
2040
Projected Supply
Total Demand
: PLL
: PLL
Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q4 2021
