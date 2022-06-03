Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Piedmont Lithium Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLL   AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.

(PLL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 02:10:49 am EDT
0.8250 AUD   +7.84%
05:42pPIEDMONT LITHIUM : May 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence
PU
05/24PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Piedmont Lithium Partner Sayona Mining Announces Positive Study Results for North American Lithium Mine Restart
BU
Summary 
Summary

Piedmont Lithium : May 2022 Corporate Presentation – Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

06/03/2022
LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA

Helping Secure America's Energy Independence

:PLL :PLL

ARBN 647 286 360

May 2022

PIEDMONT

AT A GLANCE

Domestic lithium to power America's energy transition

Plans to develop 60,000tpy of LiOH production in the USA1

>500,000tpy of SC6 from assets in U.S., Canada and Ghana2

Potential for near-term cash flow with 2023 NAL restart

Industry-leading sustainability profile

Proven leadership team

Strong balance sheet to execute on 2022 catalysts

1. Plans include the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study announced December 15, 2021 and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the LHP-2 Project dated March 9, 2022.

  • 2. SC6 production based on the results of the Carolina Lithium Bankable Feasibility Study as well as Piedmont's offtake agreement for 50% of SC6 production from Ewoyaa and the greater of 113,000tpy or 50% of SC6 production from North American Lithium

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

PIEDMONT LITHIUM

Shares / CDIs Outstanding (100 CDIs = 1 Share)

17.9 mm

1,793.8 mm

Price (@ 5/12/22)

$46.54

A$0.69

Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)

$22 mm

A$4 mm

Market Cap (@ 5/12/22)

$835 mm

A$1,238 mm

Cash (Est. 3/31/22)

$166 mm

A$241 mm

Equity Interests at Market (@ 5/12/22)

$228 mm

A$331 mm

RESEARCH COVERAGE

: PLL : PLL

LITHIUM MARKET TRENDS

:PLL :PLL

ABN 50 002 664 495

3

SUPPORTIVE INDUSTRY BACKDROP

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for electric vehicle battery materials

General Motors plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035

Benchmark: Downstream EV supply chain is growing at 2x the upstream…something drastic needs to close the gap for the Energy Transition to exist at scale.

Elon Musk: "Do you like minting money?

The Lithium business is for you."

4

: PLL

: PLL

LITHIUM MARKET TRENDS

LI-ION BATTERY COSTS DOWN 85% SINCE 2010

(PACK PRICE - REAL 2021 $/KWH)

$1,250

$1,000

$750

$500

$250

$0

  • Source: BloombergNEF - 11/30/2021

GLOBAL EV PENETRATION

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q4 2021

GLOBAL LITHIUM SUPPLY SHORTFALLS

EXPECTED

(LCE TONNES)

7,000,000

6,000,000

5,000,000

4,000,000

3,000,000

2,000,000

1,000,000

0

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

Projected Supply

Total Demand

: PLL

: PLL

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Lithium Forecast, Q4 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
