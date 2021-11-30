Piedmont Lithium : Proxy Statement/Notice of Annual General Meeting

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 PROPOSAL 2: RATIFICATION OF AUDITOR SELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 PROPOSAL 3: APPROVAL TO ISSUE STOCK OPTIONS TO MR. KEITH PHILLIPS. . . . . . . . . . 12 PROPOSALS 4-9: APPROVAL TO ISSUE RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS TO DIRECTORS . . . . . 14 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 CERTAIN INFORMATION ABOUT OUR COMMON STOCK . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 OTHER MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34 SCHEDULE 1 - SUMMARY OF STOCK PLAN . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 SCHEDULE 2 - SUMMARY OF STOCK OPTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 SCHEDULE 3 - SUMMARY OF RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 LEGAL MATTERS Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on January 11, 2022. The Proxy Statement and Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2021 are available at www.proxyvote.com.

Forward-LookingStatements. The Proxy Statement may contain ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the ''safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and include statistical data, market data and other industry data and forecasts, which we obtained from market research, publicly available information and independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in the Proxy Statement are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''expect,'' ''estimate,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''could,'' ''can,'' ''shall,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' ''leading,'' ''objective,'' ''intend,'' ''contemplate,'' ''design,'' ''predict,'' ''potential,'' ''plan,'' ''target'' or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in the Proxy Statement. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those risks described in ''Risk Factors'' and ''Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC'') and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Website References. Website references throughout this document are inactive textual references and provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated herein by reference and does not constitute a part of the Proxy Statement.

Redomiciliation. The Company changed its place of domicile from Australia to the State of Delaware in the United States, effective May 17, 2021 pursuant to a Redomiciliation, as described below. Unless the context otherwise indicates, the term ''Piedmont Lithium'' refers to Piedmont Lithium Inc., a Delaware corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries at all times on and after the effective date of the Redomiciliation and ''Piedmont Australia'' refers to Piedmont Lithium Limited, an Australian corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries at all times prior to the effective date of the Redomiciliation.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Piedmont Australia, our Australian predecessor and a wholly owned subsidiary, pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement under Australian law, which was approved by Piedmont Australia's shareholders on April 29, 2021, and the Supreme Court of Western Australia on May 5, 2021 (collectively referred to as the ''Redomiciliation'').