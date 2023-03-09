Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Piedmont Lithium Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLL   US72016P1057

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.

(PLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:31:05 2023-03-09 am EST
58.55 USD   -1.65%
09:24aNorth American Lithium Produces First Spodumene Concentrate as Restart Plans Advance
BU
09:17aPiedmont Lithium Responds to Short Report
BU
07:25aAtlantic Lithium Rebuffs Short-Seller Report; Shares Up 33%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piedmont, Atlantic to seek legal advice against short-seller's claims

03/09/2023 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters is seen in Belmont

(Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium Inc said on Thursday that the company and Atlantic Lithium Ltd will seek legal advice to address the claims made by short-seller Blue Orca Capital.

Blue Orca alleged in a report on Wednesday that the mining licenses obtained by Atlantic in Ghana were through what appeared to be "textbook corruption".

In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

Shares of Piedmont fell 1.6% to $58.58 in morning trade.

Piedmont has the right to buy half of Atlantic's production at market prices on a life-of-mine basis, and to earn a 50% interest in the Ghanaian projects.

Blue Orca said in its report that Atlantic obtained key Ghana mining licenses by making secret payments and promises of payments to the immediate family of a high-level politician in Ghana. Reuters could not immediately verify Blue Orca's allegation.

The short-seller also said it does not believe that authorities in Ghana will ratify Atlantic's mining licenses, based on precedents in the country and around Africa.

Atlantic in a statement refuted the allegations made by Blue Orca.

Piedmont is planning to use spodumene concentrate from Atlantic as partial feed for its proposed Tennessee Lithium hydroxide plant.

    The company, however, said that if for any reason it does not exercise its right to the offtake supply, Piedmont "is confident that alternative sources of spodumene concentrate would be available to feed the Tennessee facility."

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 24.12% 28.605 Delayed Quote.-39.65%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.08% 450.25 Real-time Quote.-1.48%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. -4.89% 0.875 Delayed Quote.35.66%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. -1.81% 58.57 Delayed Quote.35.23%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.10% 147.46 Real-time Quote.-3.29%
TESLA, INC. -0.20% 181.8914 Delayed Quote.47.75%
All news about PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
09:24aNorth American Lithium Produces First Spodumene Concentrate as Restart Plans Advance
BU
09:17aPiedmont Lithium Responds to Short Report
BU
07:25aAtlantic Lithium Rebuffs Short-Seller Report; Shares Up 33%
MT
07:02aAtlantic Lithium restored to AIM trading after refuting report claims
AN
05:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Atlantic Lithium restored, refutes claims
AN
03/08Piedmont Lithium falls after short seller Blue Orca's report on Ghana mine
RE
03/07CERAWEEK-Energy Dept loan office says some applicants need 'mentorship'
RE
03/01PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/01Piedmont Lithium Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/24Piedmont Lithium Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, F..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 238 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2023 82,9 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net cash 2023 445 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,10x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 678 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
Duration : Period :
Piedmont Lithium Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,88 AUD
Average target price 1,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Chairman
Patrick Brindle EVP, Chief Operating & Development Officer
Jorge Mariano Beristain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.35.23%1 109
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.68%58 000
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.04%57 913
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.26%10 423
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.84%9 877
ALLKEM LIMITED7.83%5 103