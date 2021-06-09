Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Piedmont Lithium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
       AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piedmont Lithium : Company Presentation – June 2021

06/09/2021 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA

Building an American Source of Lithium Hydroxide to Power the Electric Vehicle Transition

:PLL :PLL

ARBN 647 286 360

June 2021

PIEDMONT AT A GLANCE

Building an American Source of Lithium Hydroxide to Power the Electric Vehicle Transition

An American company - based in Gaston County, NC

Strategic location on historic Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt

Only U.S. integrated spodumene-to-hydroxide project

Industry leading sustainability profile

Exceptional scale and economics

Strategic investment in Quebec via Sayona

Strong balance sheet to fund growth

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.

Shares / CDIs (100 CDIs = 1 Share)

15.75 M

1,574.6 M

Price (@ 6/8/21)

$68.64

A$0.90

Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)

$29 M

A$4 M

Market Cap (@ 6/8/21)

$1,081 M

A$1,397 M

Cash (@ 3/31/21)

$167 M

A$216 M

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jeff Armstrong

USA

Chairman

Keith Phillips

USA

President & CEO

Jorge Beristain

USA

Director

Claude Demby

USA

Director

Todd Hannigan

Australia

Director

Susan Jones

Canada

Director

RESEARCH COVERAGE

2

: PLL

: PLL

OUR PROJECTS

CAROLINA LITHIUM (100% OWNERSHIP)

Key Project

Carolina Lithium Project

Project Stage

Scoping (DFS completion Q3 2021)

Mineral Resources

39.2Mt @ 1.09% Li2O

SC6 Production

248,000 t/y

LiOH Production

30,000 t/y

Project Life

20 Years

SAYONA QUEBEC (39.84% ECONOMIC INTEREST1)

Key Project

Authier Lithium Project

Project Stage

DFS (Definitive Feasibility Study)

Ore Reserves

12.1Mt @ 1.00 Li2O

Mineral Resources

20.9Mt @ 1.01 Li2O

SC6 Production

113,000 t/y

LiOH Production

TBD

Project Life

13 Years

3

Note 1: Piedmont owns a 19.79% stake in Sayona Mining via common shares and convertibles,: PLLand a 25.0% interest: PLLin Sayona Quebec,

resulting in an effective economic interest of 39.84%.

EXCEPTIONAL ECONOMICS

$401MM

$1.9B

31%

Run-rate EBITDA

After-tax NPV

After-tax IRR

30,000t/y

$2,943/t

20 year

LiOH Production

LiOH Cash Cost

Project Life

4

ECONOMIC BENEFITS OF NORTH CAROLINA LOCATION

  • Ideal infrastructure
  • Short transport distances
  • Deep local talent pool
  • Low-costenergy
  • Integrated SC6-to-LiOH on a single site
  • Proximity to local by- product markets
  • Low royalties and taxes

: PLL: PLL

INDUSTRY LEADING SUSTAINABILITY

6,300 Gallons

9t

9t

20t

124,000 Gallons

16,400 Gallons

.01 Acre

.77 Acre

.02 Acre

Piedmont

Atacama

China

Piedmont

Atacama

China

Piedmont

Atacama

China

Carbon Intensity

Water Usage

Land Footprint

Per Tonne of Lithium Hydroxide

Per Tonne of Lithium Hydroxide

Per Tonne of Lithium Hydroxide

Sources: Minviro Reports and Company estimates

5

SUSTAINABILITY

BENEFITS OF

CAROLINA LITHIUM

PROJECT

  • Vastly diminished 'quarry-to- EV' supply chain distances
  • Captive solar to power most operations
  • In-pitcrushing and electric conveying to reduce emissions
  • By-productrecovery minimizes waste
  • Metso-Outotecflowsheet reduces CO2 emissions and reagent usage
  • Relatively low water usage and land footprint

: PLL: PLL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piedmont Lithium Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED
06:35aPIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Company Presentation – June 2021
PU
06:31aPIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Scoping Update Highlights the Exceptional Economics and Indu..
BU
06/08PIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Increases Quartz, Feldspar, Mica Resource at Piedmont Caroli..
MT
06/08PIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Focused on Increased Sustainability with 40% Increase in Qua..
PU
06/08PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
06/08PIEDMONT LITHIUM  :  Piedmont Focused on Increased Sustainability With 40% Incre..
BU
06/07SAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Completion of Piedmont Investment in Sayona Quebec
AQ
06/04PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
06/04PIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Michael white joins piedmont lithium as chief financial offi..
AQ
06/03PIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Names New CFO
MT
More news
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Klanecky Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Armstrong Independent Director
Jorge M. Beristain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED0.00%1 091
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION24.26%100 467
AIR LIQUIDE4.92%80 958
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.90%54 480
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.24.11%38 036
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.46%30 101