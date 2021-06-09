Piedmont Lithium : Company Presentation – June 2021

LITHIUM - MADE IN THE USA
Building an American Source of Lithium Hydroxide to Power the Electric Vehicle Transition
ARBN 647 286 360
June 2021
PIEDMONT AT A GLANCE
An American company - based in Gaston County, NC
Strategic location on historic Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt
Only U.S. integrated spodumene-to-hydroxide project
Industry leading sustainability profile
Exceptional scale and economics
Strategic investment in Quebec via Sayona
Strong balance sheet to fund growth
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.
Shares / CDIs (100 CDIs = 1 Share)
15.75 M
1,574.6 M
Price (@ 6/8/21)
$68.64
A$0.90
Average Daily Trading Volume (30-day)
$29 M
A$4 M
Market Cap (@ 6/8/21)
$1,081 M
A$1,397 M
Cash (@ 3/31/21)
$167 M
A$216 M
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Jeff Armstrong
USA
Chairman
Keith Phillips
President & CEO
Jorge Beristain
Director
Claude Demby
Todd Hannigan
Australia
Susan Jones
Canada
RESEARCH COVERAGE
2
OUR PROJECTS
CAROLINA LITHIUM (100% OWNERSHIP)
Key Project
Carolina Lithium Project
Project Stage
Scoping (DFS completion Q3 2021)
Mineral Resources
39.2Mt @ 1.09% Li2O
SC6 Production
248,000 t/y
LiOH Production
30,000 t/y
Project Life
20 Years
SAYONA QUEBEC (39.84% ECONOMIC INTEREST1)
Authier Lithium Project
DFS (Definitive Feasibility Study)
Ore Reserves
12.1Mt @ 1.00 Li2O
20.9Mt @ 1.01 Li2O
113,000 t/y
TBD
13 Years
3
Note 1: Piedmont owns a 19.79% stake in Sayona Mining via common shares and convertibles,: PLLand a 25.0% interest: PLLin Sayona Quebec,
resulting in an effective economic interest of 39.84%.
EXCEPTIONAL ECONOMICS
$401MM
$1.9B
31%
Run-rate EBITDA
After-tax NPV
After-tax IRR
30,000t/y
$2,943/t
20 year
LiOH Production
LiOH Cash Cost
Project Life
4
ECONOMIC BENEFITS OF NORTH CAROLINA LOCATION
INDUSTRY LEADING SUSTAINABILITY
6,300 Gallons
9t
20t
124,000 Gallons
16,400 Gallons
.01 Acre
.77 Acre
.02 Acre
Piedmont
Atacama
China
Carbon Intensity
Water Usage
Land Footprint
Per Tonne of Lithium Hydroxide
Sources: Minviro Reports and Company estimates
5
SUSTAINABILITY
BENEFITS OF
CAROLINA LITHIUM
PROJECT
